This is in regard to Peter Engstrom’s “My Turn” article. It doesn’t really matter what Harry Hefty thinks. As far as Rep. Fred Keller is concerned he is and always was for the people, you know “We the People.”
Rep. Fred Keller is a people person, always has been. It doesn’t matter to him who you are — rich, poor, Republican, Democrat or independent. He meets with the public to get to know them and hear their concerns. He, like the rest of us hard-working tax-paying American citizens (that keep this country running with our tax money), was not born with a silver spoon in his hand. He worked hard for what he has.
It doesn’t matter what president is in office, they should be respected. Rep. Fred Keller never acted like an immature, unprofessional politician by ripping up the president’s speech. He knows his boss is “We the People” and acts accordingly.
You think because someone doesn’t agree with you they are wrong and should be taught to change their mind. That is socialism which seems to be (unfortunately) the road we are on. So We the People don’t want that to happen and neither does our fine Representative, Fred Keller. So I say let’s keep Representative Fred Keller because he speaks for “We The People.”
Diana Reich,
Mifflinburg