Wealthy E. (Morrow) Shutt, 93, of 676 E. Front St., Danville, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Born in Danville on Nov. 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Curlin and Wealthy (Libby) Morrow. A lifelong resident of Danville, she graduated from Danville High School in 1947 and continued her education at Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia becoming a registered nurse.
Wealthy was employed at Danville State Hospital as a nurse for many years. She also assisted at the family business, Ray Shutt & Son, Quality Meats & Groceries in the Second Ward. In addition, she also managed the family farm from 1999 until her death.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 67 years and the Danville Chapter Order of Eastern Star. A favorite activity was watching and feeding birds and caring for her numerous pets, including her dogs, Mia Beauty and Cody.
Wealthy had an incredible work ethic and enjoyed hosting holiday meals. She was loved by many, including the people in the Second Ward.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Raymond F. Shutt Jr., on Nov. 19, 1999, her precious daughter, Jill E. Dent, on Dec. 12, 2021; and a sister, Cecelia Evans in Illinois.
Wealthy is survived by her son, Raymond F. Shutt III and her daughter, Gayle, wife of Ray Weatherill, all of Danville; three granddaughters, Libby Weatherill, Abby Weatherill, who dearly loved their "Neena," and Alicia, wife of Shane Neidig; a great-granddaughter, Alexus Moore; a brother, Samuel Curlin Morrow Jr., of Danville; and a son-in-law, David E. Dent of Danville.
God bless all who gave of their time and all who helped in her life’s journey.
To live in the hearts left behind, is not to die. ~John 11:25.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com