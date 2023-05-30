This Friday, June 2, wear orange. Orange is a color that can’t be ignored. Isn’t that why hunters wear it?
We are a proud nation of gun owners but the 43,000 deaths annually as a result of gun violence cannot be ignored and must give even the proudest gun owner pause.
I was not raised in a family that hunted although my father felt it was important that his children learn to properly handle a gun and I thought it was normal for a family to own a gun. It wasn’t until years later while on an ambulance call that I came to realize the damage one gun in the wrong hands could do.
It’s been many years since then and I’ve watched the damage from a gun in the wrong hands escalate to plague our homes, our communities, our schools. Wear Orange on Friday, June 2, and shine a light on this gun violence.
Anne Griffin,
Lewisburg