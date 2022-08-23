Schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf (3:30 unless noted)
Danville vs Montoursville (at Williamsport), 2:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis (4 p.m.)
Danville at Central Mountain
Hughesville at Lewisburg
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg
Shikellamy at Selinsgrove
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey (all scrimmages)
Muncy, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer (all scrimmages)
Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Millville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflin County, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer (all scrimmages)
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 6:30 p.m.
AMATEUR
BASEBALL
MLB Draft League
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf (3:30 p.m.)
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore; 3:30 p.m.
Williamsport at Shamokin; 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer (all scrimmages)
Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Shamokin at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis (4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montgomery Tourney
Central Mountain at Shikellamy
Milton at Danville
AMATEUR
BASEBALL
MLB Draft League
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.