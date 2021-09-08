Mifflinburg at Midd-West
The Mustangs must get off to better starts. After falling behind by 14 points quickly in their opener against Central Columbia, they trailed Danville by three scores in the first quarter last week. Midd-West can run the football, but a 9-2 disadvantage in the turnover battle is untenable. I heard nothing but good things about the Wildcats despite a loss to Danville in their opener, and Mifflinburg didn’t disappoint against Central Columbia. The Wildcats’ defense tossed a shutout, and they got the varied running attack that coach Jason Dressler likes — Andrew Diehl had 87 yards on 13 carries, while Carter Breed added 93 on eight carries. Health has been the biggest key for Mifflinburg over the last three seasons. As long as everybody stays healthy, the ‘Cats are a good football team.
Mifflinburg 28, Midd-West 7
Mount Carmel at Shikellamy
The best offense that John Darrah runs with the Red Tornadoes is when the power running game has a threat of the pass behind it or an athletic quarterback that can attack the edges of a defense. Mount Carmel has just that in Pedro Feliciano — something we probably would have found out in 2020 if not for the issues that surrounded the Red Tornadoes last season. This is a long-time rivalry, going back to when it was the Sunbury Owls vs. Mount Carmel. One of my favorite games I’ve covered in my career was a matchup between these teams, and that brings us to the Braves’ biggest issue so far this season — generating enough threat of the pass to take some of the heat off the running game. Mike Bowman ain’t walking through the door for the Braves.
Mount Carmel 21, Shikellamy 7
Loyalsock at Southern Col.
Going to just rubber-stamp the Tigers, who now own the nation’s longest winning streak at 62 games after Caledonia (Minnesota) had its 71-game winning streak snapped last weekend. Caledonia lost to a team that hadn’t had a winning season since 2011. Southern Columbia can’t look past the Lancers, though. Davion Hill’s return from last year’s injury gives Loyalsock an explosive element to its running game it didn’t have last season. Quarterback Tyler Gee has been an impressive dual-threat in his first two starts, but these Tigers present the best defense he and the Lancers have played by far. Southern Columbia has outscored teams 82-0 so far, but the Tigers offense hasn’t been humming. The big-play element is still there, but they haven’t been consistent. That being said ...
Southern Columbia 35, Loyalsock 7
Holy Redeemer VS. Milton at Danville
The area’s familiarity with Holy Redeemer likely traces back to the controversy around the Southern Columbia-Wyoming Area-Shikellamy fiasco in 2019. Coach Phil Davis’ Black Panthers have been the surprise of this early season, going 2-0 for the first time since 2000. Milton’s running game has been outstanding through the first two games, and quarterback Xzavier Minium is adjusting to a new position, but his running ability has given the Black Panthers a special element on offense. The defense is forcing turnovers, too, but Davis’ biggest concern is his pass defense. Holy Redeemer has some playmakers on the outside, and it can throw the ball around a bit. By the way, the last time the Black Panthers were 3-0 was also 2000.
Milton 28, Holy Redeemer 21
Warrior Run at Montgomery
The Defenders struggled to run the ball against Milton, but quarterback Ryan Newton and receiver Derek Thomas already have a nice connection — they hooked up for two touchdowns in last week’s loss. Montgomery is 2-0 behind senior quarterback Logan Almedia and first-year coach Christian Diggs. The Red Raiders have long struggled in football, but they appear to have one of their best teams in ages.
Montgomery 35, Warrior Run 7
Middletown at Line Mountain
The Eagles have scored six points in two games, and their road doesn’t get any easier. Don’t be fooled by the Blue Raiders’ loss as it came at the hands of Bishop McDevitt. Tajae Broadie is a load on both sides of the ball for Middletown. He’s a good fullback, but an even better defensive end. He’s got interest from the MAC schools and Cincinnati. Back to the Eagles, they simply can’t make the mistakes in this one that they did in Monday’s loss to Susquenita.
Middletown 34, Line Mountain 6
Trinity at Upper Dauphin
Former Seattle Seahawks, Penn State University and Steelton-Highspire standout Jordan Hill coaches the Shamrocks. Tyler Rossi ran for 166 yards and three scores in Trinity’s win over Delone Catholic in its opener, but they didn’t play last week due to COVID concerns. Upper Dauphin couldn’t get its offense going against Juniata last week. Side note: Juniata junior defense tackle Jonathan Kauffman has six sacks in two games. Anyway, like a lot of schools in the area, how the passing game goes, so go the Trojans.
Trinity 17, Upper Dauphin 14
Saturday Selinsgrove at Shamokin
With the lights still an issue at Kemp Memorial, these two teams will hook-up tomorrow at 1 p.m. The two are playing for the fourth time in less than year, and the final two meetings last year were physical affairs. This one should be no different. Both Derek Hicks and Henry Hynoski are perfectly willing to combine for 100 running plays, if necessary. The Indians got quarterback Brett Nye back last week, but also endured their typical poor road trip to Mill Hall in a one-point loss. Selinsgrove’s defense has allowed 21 points over two games. Brandon Hile leads the team with 30 tackles, while he and Stephen Miller have combined for 11 tackles for loss. I just don’t see a lot offense in this game, and I think the Seals need it more to avoid an 0-3 start.
Selinsgrove 7, Shamokin 3