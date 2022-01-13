Meteorologists aren't sure how much snow is coming to Pennsylvania late this weekend but are confident the weather will be cold enough for Sunday and Monday's storm should be all snow.
It is still too early to nail down snowfall totals, but Thursday AccuWeather said a "large segment of the eastern United States is now on notice for another major winter storm expected to hit in the days ahead." The storm is expected to hit Sunday night and into Monday.
"A separate storm over the North Atlantic at the end of this week will create a wedge of cold air in the Northeast and at the same time will prevent the next major storm from escaping out to sea during Sunday and Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.
"Even though the major winter storm is still a few days away from swinging into the Northeast, confidence is growing among AccuWeather meteorologists as to where the air will be cold enough to support an all-snow event, versus one that features a wintry mix and all or mostly rain," AccuWeather wrote this morning. "As of Thursday, a track just inland or right along the Atlantic coast in the Northeast seems most likely."
The National Weather Service in State College this morning reported there is a potential for eight inches of snow or more across parts. "Forecasts will become more detailed over the next few days," NWS wrote.
AccuWeather's latest snowfall forecast calls for 6-10 inches of snow across the Valley over the course of the storm.
"Enough cold air is likely to be in place for an all or mostly snow event from near and west of Interstate 81 corridor in the Northeast states, while near and south and east of I-95, rain is likely to be the primary form of precipitation," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said, adding that in between snow, ice and rain may fall.