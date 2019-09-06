Weight loss programs like Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, the Atkins Diet, the Mayo Clinic Diet and Yoli, Better Body System can all help people control their weight. It’s just a matter of finding the program that works for you.

Pam Beaver, of Winfield, tried a number of diets before settling on Yoli. Beyond the program, though, she’s found some common-sense tips that can help anyone.

 Drink water. Yoli’s system is based on powdered drinks mixed with water or milk, but the bottom line to reducing the size of your bottom: drink low-cal fluids to help feel full.

 Prep meals. Avoid frozen pizza or takeout by meal prepping ahead of time. Beaver and her husband throw a week’s worth of proteins — sausage, chicken, pork, salmon – on their smoker for fast, easy meals on busy weeknights.

 Make healthy snacks. Beaver and her husband make their own jerky. She also makes protein bars with honey, peanut butter, Yoli YES powder; oats and granola. “I take them to picnics, and people freakin’ love them,” she said.

 Trevor Britton, of Winfield, makes a snack bar by mashing two bananas and mixing with oatmeal and chocolate chips until they’re crumbly then baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. “They’re good,” he said. “They’re a chewy granola bar almost.”

 Forget diet salad dressing. “Because most of the diet dressings have sugar in them,” Beaver said.

 Eat as much as you want of the vegetables that don’t add a lot of calories. Try what Yoli calls “free foods:” celery, mushrooms, cucumbers, peppers, kale and spinach.

 “It’s just a mindset,” Beaver said. “Just try to find healthy choices.”

