Weight loss programs like Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, the Atkins Diet, the Mayo Clinic Diet and Yoli, Better Body System can all help people control their weight. It’s just a matter of finding the program that works for you.
Pam Beaver, of Winfield, tried a number of diets before settling on Yoli. Beyond the program, though, she’s found some common-sense tips that can help anyone.
• Drink water. Yoli’s system is based on powdered drinks mixed with water or milk, but the bottom line to reducing the size of your bottom: drink low-cal fluids to help feel full.
• Prep meals. Avoid frozen pizza or takeout by meal prepping ahead of time. Beaver and her husband throw a week’s worth of proteins — sausage, chicken, pork, salmon – on their smoker for fast, easy meals on busy weeknights.
• Make healthy snacks. Beaver and her husband make their own jerky. She also makes protein bars with honey, peanut butter, Yoli YES powder; oats and granola. “I take them to picnics, and people freakin’ love them,” she said.
• Trevor Britton, of Winfield, makes a snack bar by mashing two bananas and mixing with oatmeal and chocolate chips until they’re crumbly then baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. “They’re good,” he said. “They’re a chewy granola bar almost.”
• Forget diet salad dressing. “Because most of the diet dressings have sugar in them,” Beaver said.
• Eat as much as you want of the vegetables that don’t add a lot of calories. Try what Yoli calls “free foods:” celery, mushrooms, cucumbers, peppers, kale and spinach.
• “It’s just a mindset,” Beaver said. “Just try to find healthy choices.”