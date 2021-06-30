With a short drive across town and the freshmen being the first students allowed on campus, Katie Bucher was one of the first members of the Susquehanna field hockey team to get to school last fall.
“Whatever I thought Susquehanna field hockey was going to be, this was definitely different,” said Bucher, a 2020 Selinsgrove graduate. “I didn’t think I’d be meeting my teammates over Zoom.”
One thing that was missing — due in part to the staggering of students arriving on campus — was the preseason work before school begins that most fall athletes experience, but didn’t in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone always talked about the preseason and how you create bonds with your teammates because you’re together every waking moment,” Bucher said. “I missed out on that, but I’m looking forward to it this year.”
For the 2020 Valley graduates who committed to play a fall sport in college before the pandemic, the expectations at that point turned out to be very different from the reality of their first fall season.
“It was definitely disappointing at the beginning,” Bucher said. “We found out in August that we were not going to have a season. It was a letdown. But I knew we’d be training, and I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”
For student-athletes who were used to being completely busy between school and athletics, the fall was a bit of an adjustment.
“My falls up to this point have been so busy with tons of games and travel for field hockey,” Bucher said. “(Susquehanna) coach (Allison) Fordyce talked about winning the wait, so we worked to be successful in the spring and the upcoming seasons.”
Danville graduate Claire Hummel, who is playing soccer at Pitt-Johnstown, had a similar feeling.
“I’ve been playing soccer my whole life,” she said. “Then I showed up to school and I was like, ‘What now?’”
Between having practice only, and in a more relaxed atmosphere, and the majority of classes being online, freshman year was difficult for many 2020 Valley graduates.
“It was a little rocky, I’m not going to lie,” said Jewel Scott, a 2020 Mount Carmel graduate who plays soccer at Alvernia. “I don’t know if that was because I was a freshman or because of COVID, but I’ll probably go with it was because of COVID. ... Overall, it was an experience being a freshman in 2020.”
Bucher had some hybrid classes at Susquehanna, which she said helped her academically. Scott, a nursing major, had her labs in person, but the rest of her classes were online after the first week of school. Hummel and Southern Columbia graduate Morgan Marks, who is playing soccer at Bloomsburg, had all online classes.
“The online part is a lot harder than you think,” Marks said. “The fall was definitely an adjustment — both from high school to college and it being all online. In the spring, I made the dean’s list, and I was really happy with that.
“It was very challenging, especially as a freshman.”
What made things even more challenging for Marks was she had COVID in the fall.
“It was crazy,” Marks said. “In the fall, I had COVID myself. So, I had to go through return-to-play protocols. I had to do all these types of exercises for 10 days, and have my heart rate watched and stuff.
“Once that was done, we trained in the fall, but we couldn’t have any contact.”
Those training sessions provided a sense of normalcy — even if there were restrictions and masks were required.
“I did feel like I was on the Alvernia soccer team,” Scott said. “Almost the whole team was there. We were waking up at 6 a.m. for practice. We were talking about what things we would be doing if there were games. It was still like, ‘Wow! I’m a college soccer player.’”
For Marks, that feeling became more real once the spring semester started.
“I still felt like a member of the team (in the fall), but in the spring is when I really felt like I was playing college soccer,” Marks said. “Once we had full-contact training, you could really see and feel the difference between high school and college.
“The fall was basic technical work, but in the spring, we went hard.”
Being a member of a team, even with those restrictions, helped make the adjustment to college easier.
“COVID put a damper on a lot of things,” Bucher said. “Field hockey was kind of my saving grace in both the fall and spring semesters.”
Teammates
With classes at least partially online and other restrictions in the fall, Bucher said her teammates were even more important because they were all experiencing things together.
“There were eight girls in my freshman class, and we all stuck together,” Bucher said. “We were like, ‘We play field hockey, but we don’t even know who else is on the team.’ It was a different situation.”
Hummel said several freshmen teammates lived in the same dorm as she did, and they also stuck together.
“Also the older girls looked out for us,” Hummel said. “I was very impressed and surprised by how welcomed I was.
“The girls are absolutely amazing. I showed up and 20 other girls were like, ‘I love you. You’re my sister now.’”
Marks and her teammates had socially-distanced team activities in the fall, and got to know each other better throughout the year.
“This spring, with the loosening of restrictions, we had more team activities, and I grew really close with my teammates,” Marks said.
Spring season
During the spring semester, Susquehanna, Alvernia and Pitt-Johnstown played games against other schools, giving the freshmen their first taste of intercollegiate competition.
“Our first game was a breath of fresh air,” Bucher said. “It was the reason we had been working so hard. We were finally all on the same side of the ball and working toward a common goal.”
The River Hawks played four field hockey games from March 20-April 2.
“March flew by for me,” Bucher said. “It was so much fun. I wish I could have slowed it down.”
Scott and the Golden Wolves got a new coach in January, so that made the spring even more of a learning experience as Alvernia played four games from March 27-April 24.
“We were learning with a different coach,” Scott said. “Our new coach had a different play, so the spring was important for trying to figure out what would work for our team.”
Scott said the spring overall was a “great learning semester” for her, and with in-person classes and soccer games she said she felt she got the full college experience.
“It was such a stress reliever for actually playing in games,” Scott said. “I didn’t have to wear a mask. I didn’t have to impress anybody because there were no fans. I was playing for myself, and seeing where I can grow.”
Marks and the Huskies did not play another school, but they capped their spring season with a big intrasquad scrimmage.
“It was awesome,” Marks said. “Obviously, we hoped to compete with another school. ... But our parents came up to watch. We put our uniforms on. It was as real as it could be, and it was awesome. I loved every second.”
Marks said it was strange playing without a mask for the first time.
“It was weird because for the intrasquad scrimmage we were allowed to take our masks off to play,” Marks said. “I felt naked without my mask on.”
Scott said it was strange when she realized people could actually see her face during the games.
“It felt great to play without a mask, but it was weird when I saw people looking at me,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, they can see my face.’”