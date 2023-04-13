The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome jazz ensemble Artemis on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Gary and Sandy Sojka, Teri MacBride and Steve Guattery, Jazz at Bucknell, and WVIA as part of their 50th Anniversary celebrations.
There will be a pre-performance talk with the artists, facilitated by George Graham from WVIA, the same day as the performance from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Atrium Lobby.
Instrumentation for the ensemble includes: Renee Rosnes — piano, Ingrid Jensen — trumpet, Alexa Tarantino — alto saxophone and flute, Nicole Glover — tenor saxophone, Noriko Ueda — bass and Allison Miller — drums.
The brainchild of pianist and composer Renee Rosnes, Artemis is a powerful ensemble of modern jazz masters. Named for the Greek goddess of the hunt, the multinational, multigenerational group was founded in 2017 under the banner of International Women’s Day.
The band’s performance at the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival was so compelling, Blue Note Records President Don Was signed them to the label. Tour dates followed across Europe and the U.S. including festival performances in Saratoga, Monterey and Detroit, as well as at premier venues such as Carnegie Hall, SFJAZZ, Chicago Orchestra Hall and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The collective released their debut recording in 2020 and will deliver their next album in May.
Each member of Artemis is a bandleader and composer, and the repertoire draws on each of their distinctive personalities, from original music to imaginative arrangements of eclectic material. Artemis performs with joy, power, passion, and high-wire intensity.