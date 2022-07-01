The Daly Item
MIFFLINBURG — Weis Markets announced this past week that it has completed an extensive renovation of its store in Mifflinburg.
“Our newly remodeled Mifflinburg store offers customers more variety and an enhanced shopping experience,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of marketing and advertising.
“We look forward to continuing to improve our offerings in Mifflinburg with the addition of a beer-wine café later this year.”
The remodeled store now has an expanded floral department, an increased selection of prepared and heat and serve meals, an expanded selection of organic and natural grocery items, increased variety throughout the store and a new interior décor.
Improvements to the Mifflinburg store will continue with the addition of a beer-wine café later this year.
As part of the reopening ceremonies, store manager Cole Kelley and his team presented $1,500 in donations to local organizations, including $500 to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, Mifflinburg Police Department and Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Weis Markets, based in Sunbury, employs about 23,000 people and operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.