SUNBURY Weis Markets launched its 13th annual Paws for Pets program, a company-wide initiative that collects donations for local animal shelters and rescue organizations.
During the month-long program, which ends May 31, customers can round up or give $1, $3, $5 or $10 donations at the register or self-checkout or donate online at WeisMarkets.com. With a new feature for 2021, customers who purchase participating pet products and round up their orders will have their donations matched. Eligible products include Purina Beneful, NUTRO, Milk-Bone, Purina Friskies Party Mix, Purina ONE, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Purina Beggin’ Dog Treats & Strips and Purina Cat Chow.
All contributions will go to local animal shelters in each store’s community.
— THE DAILY ITEM