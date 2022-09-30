MIFFLINBURG — A new beer-wine café has opened at Weis Markets' Mifflinburg store following approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The opening of the beer-wine café marks the completion of upgrades to the store, which started with a remodel earlier this year.
The café sells more than 500 varieties of premium, imported and craft beers, including brews from Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg. It also sells more than 400 varieties of domestic and imported wines.
Earlier in June, the company completed the initial portion of the remodel, which includes: An expanded floral department; an increased selection of prepared and heat and serve meal; an expanded selection of organic and natural grocery items; increased variety throughout the store; new interior decor.
— THE DAILY ITEM