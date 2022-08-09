The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Richard A. Conrad Jr. with a Distinguished Alumni Award at its Summer 2022 Commencement ceremonies, held Aug. 6 at the Community Arts Center.
Conrad, of Selinsgrove, earned an associate of applied science degree from Penn College in welding technology in 2002 and holds a dozen welding certifications. He has 32 years of experience in welding manufacturing and is employed by ITW Welding North America as a field application engineer, providing process technical support for key industrial accounts, including Miller Electric and Hobart Brothers.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to those who have made significant contributions in their chosen fields, demonstrated the importance of their education at Penn College or its predecessors, participated in leadership roles within the community, and demonstrated a commitment to their alma mater.
Conrad has engaged regularly with Penn College students, faculty, staff, alumni and corporate partners. He is a member of the Welding Advisory Committee and has served as an industry judge for SkillsUSA competitions hosted by the college. He advocates for the strong corporate partnership between the college and Miller Electric and has been instrumental in helping to secure welding equipment donations for many years.
Conrad has been a member of the American Welding Society’s D15 Committee on Railroad Welding for 15 years, serving as its vice chair and second vice chair. He has also served on the advisory boards for SUN Area Technical Institute and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
Earlier in his career, he worked at the former ACF Industries in Milton and as an adjunct welding lecturer at Penn College.