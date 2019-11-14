The Daily Item
Madi Welliver was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, headlining a quintet of Susquehanna University players honored by the conference.
Welliver, a junior goalkeeper and Warrior Run graduate, led the conference in goals against average (0.46), save percentage (.871), wins (14), and shutouts (9). A four-time Landmark Defensive Player of the Week honoree this season, she ranks 17th in Division III in GAA, 18th in shutouts, and 27th in save percentage.
“Madi had the best season I’ve ever seen from a keeper at this level,” said River Hawks coach Nick Hoover. “She dominated the penalty area, made critical saves, and, as a team captain, was a leader all season.”
Welliver was an All-Landmark Second Team pick last season. Along with Welliver, Susquehanna senior Katie Beluch and sophomores Anna Werner and Marley Clendenin were named to the first team, while senior Alee Pettit earned a second team nod.