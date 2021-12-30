Wendy Hoover Mackey passed away at the age of 79 on Dec. 27, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Sunbury on Aug. 31, 1942, the daughter of the late John William and Evelyn Florence (Mensch) Hoover. By the time Wendy was eight years old, both of her parents had passed away, at which time, she and her two brothers, Leonard, and William "Billy" went to live at the Odd Fellows Orphanage, located just outside of Sunbury. Wendy left the orphanage at age 18 after graduating from Sunbury High School in 1960 at which time she worked at Hall’s Motor Transport in the accounting department. She then took a position at First National Bank where she worked until 1974, when she began her job at the Hotel Edison as their bookkeeper and assistant manager where she worked for 36 years, retiring in 2010.
On Dec. 2, 1972, she married her husband, William Mackey, and they recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. She was a devoted member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Sunbury for more than 60 years where she taught Sunday school to many generations, sang in the choir, taught Vacation Bible School, served on the administrative boards for both the church and the preschool and was responsible for getting the church playground built which was recently named in her honor. Wendy took the position of church secretary in 2005, retiring just a few weeks ago.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two daughters, Meg Elizabeth (stillborn) and Gail Anne (Mackey) Javorka; as well as her younger brother, William Hoover.
She is survived by her husband, William Mackey; her son, Jon and his wife Katie and their two sons, Jackson and Cooper; and her granddaughter, Rachael Javorka and her older brother, Leonard and his wife Janet; as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Wendy loved gardening, reading, traveling with family and friends, going to the movies with “The Gang,” playing (and always winning) Scrabble, spending time with her grandkids and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, Wendy requests that memorial contributions be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church in Sunbury.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.