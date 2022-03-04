Wendy S. Rehm, 55, of Turbotville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family at her side.
Born Jan. 6, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Pauline (Drumm) Snyder. On Oct. 17, 1987, she married her high school sweetheart, John P. Rehm Sr. and together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Wendy’s life was filled with adventures that ranged from sipping wine in castles, rolling down the highway on the motorcycle, riding ATVs and their side by side, to singing “Margaritaville” at their “lake-side vacation home.” She especially enjoyed spoiling her two granddaughters.
Known by many names, Mom, Sassy, Mommason, Aunt, Cousin ... the one she loved most was Grammy. Her innate ability to connect with anyone allowed her to make lifelong friends everywhere she ventured. Wendy also loved playing the piano, listening to classic rock, country music, and having endless sing-a-longs.
Wendy graduated Danville High School in 1984 and attended Susquehanna University. She retired in 2020 from Allenwood Federal Prison with more than 20 years of service.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by a son, John P. Rehm Jr., of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Katie L. and her husband Jason Yarnell, of Milton; two granddaughters, Makala and Ella Rose Yarnell; a sister, Patti Frable, of Effort, Pa.; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends that she called family as well.
Besides her parents, Wendy was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Snyder.
She was proudly able to fulfill her wish to participate as a Gift of Life donor.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Burial will follow in Exchange Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in honor of Wendy to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.com.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visitwww.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com