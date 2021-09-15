Wesley A. Wagner, 58, of Lewistown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.
Born Sept. 11, 1963, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Stanton Wagner and Geraldine (Wagner) Moist and husband James Moist who survive.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Gladys Wagner; stepdaughter, Melissa L. White; and stepbrother, Tom Shartzer Jr.
Wes is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie “Cookie” (Druckenmiller) Wagner; his stepson, Travis A. White; siblings, Steve Wagner and wife Danielle, of Beavertown, Kathy Hansen-Nord and husband Joergen, of Virginia Beach and Jodi Kurtz and husband Seth, of Hartleton; grandchildren, Layla Amspacker and Piper Goss; and step-siblings, Deb Shartzer, Ray Kline and companion Annette Zimmerman and Cindy Lash and husband Jeff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of West Snyder High School Class of 1982.
Wes loved his dogs and cats. He was a hardworking man that was generous to his friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wesley’s memory are respectfully encouraged to: The Huntingdon County Humane Society, 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652.
