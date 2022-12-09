MILLERSTOWN — Bekah Brinser and Sophie Myers each scored six points in Greenwood's loss to West Perry in the Perry County Tournament semifinals on Friday night.
The Wildcats were held under single digits in the first three quarters of the game, and were shutout in the fourth.
Greenwood will face Newport in the consolation game this evening at 6:00.
Perry County Tournament Semifinals
West Perry 52, Greenwood 22
West Perry (2-0) 52
Susie Gleason 1 4-5 6; Lauren Foster 1 0-0 2; Shay Dyer 6 0-0 13; Taylor Lupfer 4 0-0 8; Maddy Weibley 2 0-0 6; Allison Yoder 4 2-2 10; Julie Loy 3 0-2 6; Alexsa Frederick 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 9-11 52.
3-point goals: Weibley 2, Dyer.
Did not score: None.
Greenwood (0-1) 22
Sophie Myers 2 2-4 6; Ella Seiber 0 2-2 2; Bekah Brinser 2 2-2 6; Sophia Jezewski 1 1-2 3; Leah Ritzman 2 1-2 5. Totals: 7 8-12 22.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Grace Miller, Katelyn Crup, Isabel Amey, Morgan Hale, Jalicia Johnson.
Score by quarters
W.Perry;14;7;16;15 — 52
Greenwood;9;9;4;0 — 22