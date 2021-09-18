PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw six touchdown passes to tie Dan Marino’s single-game record, but it wasn’t enough as Pitt fell to Western Michigan, 44-41, at Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
It was Pitt’s first loss to a Mid-American Conference opponent since the Panthers lost to Akron, 21-10, in 2014 under former coach Paul Chryst.
“Felt like we didn’t have any juice or energy today,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
The Broncos took a 10-point lead with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Pickett connected with Jaylon Barden for his sixth touchdown pass of the day to bring the Panthers within three, but they wouldn’t get the ball back after the defense failed to stop quarterback Kaleb Eleby and running back La’Darius Jefferson.
“Running our system and getting the ball at the end with four minutes left and running it out is no better feeling, you know?” Western Michigan coach Tim Lester said.
Pickett finished the day completing 23 of 31 passes for 382 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
The Panthers defense allowed 516 yards to the Broncos while the offense turned it over three times.
The Panthers were beset by turnovers, defensive breakdowns, subpar offensive line play and failed again to gain any rhythm in the ground game. The Panthers also lost the time of possession battle as the Broncos held the ball for 40 minutes to Pitt’s 20 minutes.
Time and again the Broncos (2-1) would sprint in front only to have Pickett throw a touchdown pass to shift momentum. and time and again Eleby would snap the ball, make the right decision in the option offense and lead a touchdown drive to go back in front.
“We’re going to be in a lot of close games, it’s part of the deal,” Lester said. “And this will be a big one. and hopefully, we can continue to respond because it does matter in big games.”
Pitt fell behind by 13 early and while they drew even three times, the defense couldn’t get the stop necessary to give Pickett a chance to take control of the game for good.
Eleby fought off a bout with cramps that forced him to take an IV at halftime to throw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two scores, and Western Michigan rolled up 516 yards while holding the ball for 40 minutes.
Pickett finished 382 yards to move past Hall of Famer Dan Marino into second-place on the school’s all-time passing list.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.