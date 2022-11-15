SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich continues his quest on raising funds for the Sunbury Wetlands Ecological Education Park (SWEEP) project and told city council members he is still out gathering donations.
Karlovich appeared before council and Mayor Josh Brosious Monday night and told them he received a $3,000 donation from Blaise Alexander Buick and GMC Truck, and $500 from Zimmerman Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Truck, and the Sierra Club of North Central Pennsylvania.
Karlovich also told council the group is done for the winter months and will be picking back up next spring in its continued efforts to clean the area and prepare it for opening.
In September, city council members accepted a $129,600 grant from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program toward the program and the group has raised and received nearly $260,000.
Council members thanked Karlovich for his efforts.
The SWEEP project site sits between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets.
Construction will include forming a trail along the wooded area for people to walk, sit on benches and read various educational signage that will be placed throughout the property.
The “wetland portion” is 0.87 acres within the 4.45-acre area and consists of six different city-owned parcels, Karlovich said.
Council members also were informed by Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare the new parking meters were ordered and should be in place by Jan. 2. The new system is a coin-based system and will offer payment via text. All city parking lots will no longer have meters but individuals will be able to text to pay to park.
Officials also approved free parking in the city from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2 for residents and visitors looking to shop downtown.