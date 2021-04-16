SUNBURY — A Northumberland County jury and judge on Friday found 69-year-old Carol Whary guilty of 41 counts of animal neglect.
After a nearly five-hour trial in front of Judge Paige Rosini, the jury found Whary, of Coal Township, guilty of three misdemeanor counts of neglecting animals and guilty of 38 summary counts of animal neglect. The jury found Whary not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault.
Whary is accused of allowing animals to live in unsanitary conditions in two homes in Shamokin and Zerbe Township in January 2020 and not providing adequate veterinary care to 28 cats and one macaw. Whary will be sentenced at a later date with restitution being sought in the amount of $114,104.39 from SPCA costs and animal care.
Whary, who had a black eye and left arm in a cast in court, testified that she took most of the animals in over the winter of 2019 and some of the cats got pregnant, overwhelming her. She testified that she intended to find them good homes and have the animals neutered but she couldn't find anyone to take them and didn't have enough money to immediately go to the vet for every cat.
It was a "very cold winter," said Whary. "How do you pick which ones get thrown out in the cold? How do you pick which ones stay?"
Whary said she loved every one of her animals. She said she tried to hide some of the animals from the Pennsylvania Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals by taking them from her Shamokin home into a condemned home she owned near Trevorton.
"I never meant to abuse these animals," she said. "I only meant to give them a home out of the cold."
SPCA testimony
Probation Officer Kacey Fisher, SPCA Humane Society Police Officer Jennifer Nields, SPCA Sgt. Gregory Jordan, Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko, SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement Nicole Wilson and SPCA veterinarian and medical director provided testimony for the Commonwealth over the first three hours of the trial.
Testimony revealed that living conditions were cluttered with garbage, debris and cat feces. The bird's living area was also dirty with feces. The smell caused burning in the nostrils and throat as well as tears in the eyes of responders.
Many of the cats had medical issues, including ocular or ear discharge, mites in the ears, respiratory infections, infections and wounds, high fevers, or underweight. The skeletal remains of a kitten were also found in the Shamokin home with another living cat found lying on top of the remains, according to testimony.
The three misdemeanor charges stem from three cats with the most serious conditions.
One cat in particular, which the felony charge stemmed from, was observed to have severe ocular discharge and pus coming from its eyes, a severe respiratory infection, a corneal ulcer that had ruptured and lower entropion (a condition in which an eyelid is turned inward so that eyelashes rub against the eyeball), on both eyes, requiring surgery to repair its eyes, according to testimony.
Public Defender John Broda also called Whary's friend Carole Hedges and Whary's 19-year-old granddaughter Angel Hertzog as witnesses. They testified that while the home was cluttered, they never observed unsanitary conditions for the animals. They also said the animals were healthy.
Public defender pleased
After the verdict, Whary declined to comment but Broda said he was pleased the jury found his client not guilty of the most serious charge.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee, the lead prosecutor in the case, said he was pleased with the verdict.
"I certainly would have liked for the felony charge as well but the evidence was tougher on that one," said Aimee. "We can understand and respect the jury's decision. We are happy to help the SPCA."
Whary was also found guilty in 2015 of child endangerment at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015 and she pleaded no contest in 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of theft. She was also accused in 2016 of summary animal cruelty charges.