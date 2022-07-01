I would like to begin by thanking my parents and brothers for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best I could be and I thank my teachers and coaches for being great mentors and toughening me up. I would also like to give praise to God for carrying me through everything I have endured in my life — the good and the bad. Finally, I would like to thank any students who will be going into the military, thank you in advance for your service.
To kind of requote the title of an album from the Grateful Dead, “What a Long, Strange Journey It’s Been” for the class of 2022. Today, I stand at this podium with conflicted emotions. First and foremost, I am full of joy and accomplishment for the hard work we have done in order to be here in this auditorium. I’m aware each of our high school journeys looked a little different, but one thing we all share is the effort and grit put forth in order to get to the end. We were all pushed out of our comfort zones. However, we persevered through these arduous times and became the pioneers of a new generation of students, equipped with skills and knowledge to live in this ever-changing world.
We have learned that we need to be flexible and adaptive to whatever situations we may be faced with in the future as we depart on our separate ways. Yet, this parting of ways also brings me sadness, as it marks the end of our time together. For the vast majority of us, Midd-West has been our part-time homes and during this time we have developed into a tight family, creating memories along the way. Whether you were on an athletic field, in a student section, up on stage for theater or choir, or just enjoyed hanging out with friends, I think we can all find a sacred place in our hearts for our time in high school. This is what makes it so hard to say goodbye, but as Dr. Seuss said “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Therefore, I want to smile and thank you all for making my time here at Midd-West so great.
When I think of my high school experience, I think of hard work, stress, studying, stress, athletics, and did I mention it was stressful. What doesn’t come to mind for the first 3 years, for me personally, was socialization. I had a small friend group, but I was still extremely shy. Every day I would go to school, do what was asked of me in the classroom, and usually go to sports practice after school. I’m sure many teachers would agree that I was a pretty easy student to teach. If there was a rule (even the smallest, most minute rule about something) I would probably follow it. Athletics and lunch were the greatest times of the day because it was when I was with all my friends and gave me a break from the stress of school. I wouldn’t open up to new people and was trapped in my own mind, simply because revealing my true self and emotions to anyone but my family and friends wasn’t who I was and anything else made me uncomfortable. However, during my senior year, with a change of attitude and a little push from great friends, I began to break out of the shell that encased me, not only my high school career, but my entire life. As a result, I became more involved in the school, with my friends and even the community. High school became a much more enjoyable experience because I wasn’t holding anything back.
Change can be a scary, uncomfortable, and awkward process, but I believe it is something everyone needs to experience because the benefits are so rewarding. Although saying that I am now an extrovert would be far from the truth, I recognize the progress I have made. I mean, I never would’ve thought I would ever try to grow my hair out. I regret not starting this journey earlier because I truly believe I missed out on many opportunities and the potential to develop new connections (I probably would also have a better flow). Now this isn’t just a sad story about my life, but an important lesson: In order to grow as a person and enjoy life, one needs to go out of his or her comfort zone because stagnancy keeps a good person from becoming a great person.
Last week, I was on a senior class enrichment trip where at the end, we took time to reflect on our younger selves. Each person had filled out a piece of paper in 6th grade and on it, we could put what our interests were at the time. We then stuffed it in a time capsule to be opened at the end of our senior year. Although cringing at most of my responses I noticed I had written something on the back of the paper. It was a message to my future self and I would like to share it with you today. It read,
“Dear Future Self, Good luck on the road ahead. Try to make the most of everything because you never know when it could be your last day.”
I didn’t realize how significant it was at the time, but now that I am graduating I understand the gravity of what I meant. So graduates, don’t let anyone or anything stop you from pursuing your dreams. Challenge yourself every day to grow even if that means stepping out of your comfort zone because you may get an experience or opportunity that you never could’ve imagined in your wildest dreams.
I want to leave you with one final statement: Strive to build connections and develop relationships in your life because they are more important than any equation, essay, textbook, or quiz. My fellow graduates of the Class of 2022, may the rest of your life journey be long, but maybe not quite as strange.