Some thoughts on the 100-plus Geisinger employees who refused to get vaccinated and then didn’t want to be subjected to regular testing for COVID-19: People with such a low regard for medical science shouldn’t be working in the health care field.
People with such a low regard for their own well-being and the well-being of others shouldn’t be working in the health care field.
Taken a step further, anyone who needs a mandate from their employer or government to get vaccinated shouldn’t be working in the health care field.
When I seek medical care, I’d like to think the health care workers that treat me believe in medical science and care about my well-being. It’s a good thing these individuals were weeded out.
Gary Kendall,
New Berlin