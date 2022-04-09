So, there’s this: The first night working in a newsroom — way back in the 1900s, as the kids say — I got hooked.
Within minutes of starting the night shift at the Press-Enterprise, I answered the phone for the first time. Working in sports, the easy assumption was that it was a coach calling in a basketball score. Instead, the guy on the other end of the line told me about a UFO he had just seen outside of Bloomsburg.
“Hang on,” I said, putting the guy on hold before lifting the phone above my head. “This guy has a UFO sighting around here. What am I supposed to do now?”
I passed it off to the news side, but was stoked that something that weird — How weird? In the succeeding 25 years, there’s never been another call like that — happened on the first night.
I was all-in.
So from that first call until now, newspapering has been what I do. Yes, to some of us, newspapering is a verb.
In my 25-plus years working for three different newspapers in this Valley, I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of terrific people who lifted me to this new role as editor of The Daily Item.
They might not know it, but the reason I spent some time with my teenage daughter moving stuff across the newsroom a week ago into an office vacated days earlier by Dennis Lyons is because of the countless people who have impacted my career in one way or another.
It’s like that in a lot of professions, but especially for this guy who didn’t take a journalism class until my mid-30s.
When I started covering sporting events for the Press-Enterprise in 1996, I made $25 a story. The only thing I wanted to do those first few years was write one story as good as Scott Dudinskie. I still do, because we were able to hire him at The Daily Item a handful of years ago and he still weaves remarkable, vivid stories.
At The Danville News, Pam and Ed Christine drove the little engine that could. It was there, working for Ed Christine — a USA TODAY alum like Dennis Lyons — where we learned to never think like you worked at a smaller newspaper. Fight big fights because it’s what we do, regardless of whose feathers we ruffle.
We were an afternoon paper then. The Danville News published on Sept. 11, 2001, had news about the terror attacks in New York, Washington, D.C, and early reports of a plane down in western Pennsylvania. We didn’t have access to wire photos then. We managed because newspapering is often about managing fluid moments until it’s time to hit send.
I’ve been in Sunbury since 2008, first as sports editor then moving to news under Gary Grossman in 2013, then to managing editor under Dennis Lyons in 2016 and now as editor for 10 days.
Over the past nine years, after leaving the comfort of sports, Gary and Dennis taught me, above anything even if they never used the exact language, to be comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s a work in progress.
The goal here is to make the transition as smooth as possible, so readers don’t notice significant differences. Some things will change slightly, how could they not, right?
I still like newspapering as much as I did that first night, maybe more. I also have a nice new office with windows I can look out, perhaps to catch my own glimpse of something unexpected.
One initial charge to readers. I’m retiring the name “Editor’s Notes” used so successfully by Dennis Lyons over the past six years. I could use help coming up with a new name for this space.
Bill Bowman is the editor of The Daily Item. Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.