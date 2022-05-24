Nearly a decade ago, 26 people — including 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 — were shot and killed in a Connecticut elementary school.
Six- and 7-year-olds.
That should have been the moment America changed. That moment should have been enough.
The nation didn’t change. When nothing happened following the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012, it was apparent nothing ever would be more important than the right to bear arms.
As a nation, we didn’t have the courage to change then. We still don’t.
We recognized this lack of courage because 10 people were shot and killed in a grocery store in Buffalo 10 days earlier. A day later, there was a shooting at the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in California.
How long will it be until the next one?
We will learn over the coming days that clues were missed. That the individual shouldn’t have had access to the weapons used.
We will be told the issue isn’t about guns; it’s a mental health issue.
We will be asked for thoughts and prayers.
We will be told now is not the time to debate guns. It never is.
The three most recent tragedies just add to a growing list that will never end if America stays on its current path. The list will grow even as Americans, our elected leaders, and everyone in between scream that these events are unacceptable.
Only they aren’t unacceptable. If they were, we would have done something sufficient after Columbine. Or Blacksburg. Or Aurora. Or Newtown. Or Las Vegas. Or Orlando. Or Sutherland Springs. Or Parkland. Or Pittsburgh. Or Buffalo.
And now Uvalde, Texas.
Two teachers and 19 students dead. The students were in second and third grades, probably 8 or 9 years old.
We are no longer safe in school.
Or at the grocery store.
Or the movie theater.
Or at church or synagogues.
Or at a concert.
Or a nightclub.
Or on a college campus.
It doesn’t have to be this way. It shouldn’t be this way, but until we show courage as a people, these events will continue.
Unfortunately, these tragedies are no longer “unimaginable” or “unacceptable.”
This is the only nation on earth where this happens regularly.
What are we doing? What can we do?
If your answer is “nothing,” then leave the room. Leave the leadership role you have attained. We need real, sensible and serious people who understand action is required.
Keep your thoughts and prayers. Stand up and be the change America so desperately needs right now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.