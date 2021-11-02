American conservatism once meant something tangible, whether one agreed with its ideas or not. Today’s Republican Party not only offers no coherent national platform for 2022, it’s on the wrong side of public opinion on the most pressing issues facing our country.
National polls show:
n The vast majority of voters, including 57% of Republicans, oppose partisan gerrymandering. Why, then, do Republican legislators continually fight efforts to create Independent Redistricting Commissions?
n Two-thirds of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, think the government should act more aggressively to combat climate change. Why, then, do Republican legislators fight efforts to address the climate crisis?
n 74% of voters, including most Republicans, support a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. Why, then, do Republican lawmakers continue to fail “Dreamers.”
n More than 60% of Americans broadly believe abortions should be legal during the first trimester of pregnancy. Why, then, are Republican-led states passing the most restrictive abortion laws in history?
Republican lawmakers are on the wrong side of public opinion on all of these issues — and they know it. Why else do they continue to focus their energies on divisive culture-war issues, Trump’s Big Lie and rigging future elections? Have they nothing else to offer? Who are the Republicans actually representing?
Patty Satalia,
State College