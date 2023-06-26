I could not let Luzerne County Community College’s 2023 Commencement come to a close without sharing a thought with the gathering at Mohegan Sun Arena, a thought that had filled my head throughout the ceremony: that this was the most energetic, enthusiastic, and joyful commencement ceremony I had ever seen.
Never before in the 17 years since I have been president of LCCC, have I witnessed students so thrilled at receiving their diplomas or heard such rousing cheers from those in attendance. I later learned that many students had brought their entire families, in some cases 12 people or more, and they certainly let their presence be known. And I lost count of how many graduates hugged me right there on the stage!
Upon reflecting, I thought of a reference I made to the late Andrew Grove, a man who escaped the Holocaust in 1936 as a young boy, came to America from his native Hungary, became CEO of Intel, and was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 1997. Grove was a graduate of a community college. And more than once, he referred to community colleges as America’s “Dream Machines.” I can not think of a better term for what community colleges are all about, and I believe anyone who has ever been associated with a community college would wholeheartedly agree. We are in the dream business, and the sounds that reverberated throughout Mohegan Sun Arena were the sounds of dreams coming true.
We at LCCC have long known and appreciated that students come to us and place their dreams in our hands, trusting that we will honor them, embrace them, and do everything in our power to help make them come true. Whatever they might be, the dreams entrusted to us are sacred to the students who dare to dream them, and we don’t take that lightly. This year, dreams came true for our more than 500 graduates. Some earned a certificate in a trade that can result in immediate employment; others came to us as a stepping-stone to a four-year institution; some wanted to acquire the knowledge and skills to obtain an entry-level position in a chosen field; and others simply wanted an opportunity to do something no one in their families ever had before — earn a college degree.
What made this commencement so unique is that many of our students had wondered if seeing dreams come true was still possible. They survived through times that would cause anyone to re-think their dreams as not one person who graduated this year had not been affected by the pandemic, whether through an interrupted high school education, a financial hardship, or the loss of loved ones. Many of our students have children or elderly parents to care for and all but a few work full-time while going to school. So if daring to dream had seemed impossible for them, it is perfectly understandable. And yet, here they were, mission accomplished, proudly crossing the stage, hearing the affirming roar of their families, and ready to take the next step in their lives; ready, indeed, to formulate a new dream, especially now that they know dreams can and do come true. And to those with brand new dreams, or unfulfilled old ones, I say, come to LCCC. We will do all we can to help make your dreams come true.
Thomas P. Leary is the President of Luzerne County Community College, which has branches in Shamokin and Watsontown.