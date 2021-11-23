He rolled out an unparalleled vaccine distribution plan that saved countless lives.
He provided stimulus cash to citizens and businesses to save many from pandemic financial ruin.
He passed a child tax credit that pulled 50% out of extreme poverty.
He passed an infrastructure bill that addresses our nation’s insufficient electrical grid, crumbling bridges, rails, and roads, directs aid for climate resilience, and funds transportation and broadband upgrades in underserved rural areas… creating jobs, jobs, jobs.
He is on the brink of passing a transformational human infrastructure package that will shore up social safety networks and provide pre-K and child care to assist the workforce for all Americans.
No President can do everything at once — and we won’t feel the effects of these monumental life improvements for a little while. But we can be a little patient, knowing that this historic legislation will be an economic shot-in-the-arm to the COVID-19 recession, creating more than a half-million infrastructure jobs in Pennsylvania alone.
Washington has tried and failed for years to pass a major infrastructure bill. Joe Biden got it done!
Marilyn Goldfarb,
Boalsburg