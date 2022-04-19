When you last renewed your driver’s license, you may have checked the box to become an organ donor. Or maybe you weren’t ready to make that choice.
If you are registered as a donor, YOU have the potential to save many lives and reduce waiting lists for multiple organs.In many ways, being an organ donor is one of the greatest gifts you can give and we need more courageous people to register as organ and tissue donors. As an organ donor, you can give a second chance at life to up to 8 people through donation of your:
Heart
Liver
Lungs
Kidneys
Pancreas
Intestines
Besides organs, donors can also contribute:
Tissue
Bones
Skin
Heart valves
Corneas
That means a single organ and tissue donor can save and enhance the lives of up to 50 people. That’s a big impact.
Finding a donor
Anyone who needs an organ transplant is placed on a waiting list until they can be matched with potential donors. Without suitable donors, the list just continues to increase. Criteria for a good match include:
Blood type
Tissue type
Body size
The severity of their medical condition
How far they live from a donor
How long they’ve waited for a new organ
Starting the process
After a potential donor’s death, hospital staff contact the Gift of Life Donor Program, an organization that helps coordinate organ donation in our area. Staff will review things like the donor’s medical history to determine whether they meet organ donation requirements.
If the person was a registered donor, staff will discuss organ/tissue donation options with the family.
If the person wasn’t a registered organ donor, family members could decide on their behalf whether to donate their organs.
As the donation process moves forward, a donor’s personal information is entered into a national database. This may include:
Blood type
Height
Weight
Hospital zip code
This information helps identify the best and most needy recipients for the organs, and once a match is found, the transplant team gets to work, quickly transporting organs to a hospital close to the recipient. The transplant itself is typically done within 24 hours.
If you’re concerned about costs related to being a donor, it’s not an issue. Donors’ families don’t pay anything. All medical expenses related to the transplant are covered by the recipient’s insurance.
After the donation
A few weeks after the organ transplant, Gift of Life sends a letter to the donor’s family, letting them know which of their loved one’s organs and tissues were able to be used to save and enhance lives.
The donor family receives support through their grieving process including:
Bereavement counseling
Memorial events to honor their loved one
Correspondence opportunities
Recipients of new organs receive follow-up care for life after their transplant. The goal is to identify any potential changes in organ function or overall health and ensure a long healthy life.
How to become an organ donor
It’s easy to register to become an organ donor. If you have a driver’s license or state identification card, consider adding the donor designation to your record.
Anyone interested in becoming a donor doesn’t have to wait until it’s time to renew their driver’s license or state identification card. It can be done at any time — it’s quick and easy to register online at donatelifepa.org.
You can also register online at donors1.org.
Becoming an organ or tissue donor might just save a life.