During the early stages of COVID-19, I conducted some research with our local business leaders in the Susquehanna Valley.
From manufacturers to retailers, consultants to construction, I wanted to capture, in real-time, what types of adversity they were facing and what changes they were implementing in the face of a global crisis.
What I learned by interviewing this group of leaders and entrepreneurs were lessons in resiliency.
Initially, the biggest challenges were the immediate and serious consequences to how their business operated.
Many sent employees home, shut their doors and began to think hard about what the future held for them personally and for their business.
They were bombarded by information that was often confusing, overwhelming and difficult to navigate in the eye of the storm. But when the dust settled, it was clear that these leaders stepped up and demonstrated significant resilience under crisis conditions.
My research identified six key elements found in resilient leaders. Not all characteristics were apparent in all of the businesses interviewed, but these were the top factors that supported resiliency in a time of crisis.
n Learning from past experience: “This is not my first rodeo!”
When you’ve been through a crisis, you can use those lessons to help navigate future difficult times. Business leaders mentioned situations in the past such as 9/11 and the 2007 financial crisis as examples of when they were asked to step up and lead from the front. One manufacturer said, “we know that crisis is always there, and we try to always prepare for that financially.” This experience gave them the confidence to realize that whatever happened, they could and would ultimately survive.
n A positive mindset: “Together we will get through this.”
Business owners who lead with a positive mindset and a readiness to embrace change were more likely to identify positive outcomes in a crisis. These leaders were a positive force for their employees, their customers and their suppliers and made them feel, “No matter what lay ahead, this person will guide us.”
n Seizing new opportunities: “Pivot!”
Resilient leaders identify opportunities even during times of crisis; they see change as an opportunity for growth. Examples in my research included pivoting their business model. For example, one gym owner told us that he started to use Zoom to give in-home fitness instruction. A manufacturer, who had limited online sales in the past, focused her attention on developing a more comprehensive online presence and was able to increase sales significantly by reaching a wider audience than before.
n Faith: “I pray for strength.”
Many of these resilient leaders turned to their faith for guidance during this time. Although previous research tells us that this is not a required component for a resilient leader, it has been shown that faith and/or spirituality (in any form) can be associated with the positive well-being of an individual and belief in a higher power can be used as a coping mechanism in times of difficulty and crisis.
n Learning and leading: “I am always in training.”
Despite the shock, confusion and uncertainty that was all around them, these leaders were intentionally enhancing their business knowledge by acquiring new skills. From the moment the crisis hit, we saw evidence that they were learning new skills to better serve and communicate with their customers, clients and other businesses. This included learning how to implement new technology e.g. social media and email marketing to keep in constant contact with their customers. Other examples included learning how to streamline the production process because staff could not be on-site together for production purposes.
n Relationships
Gathering strength from family and social relationships, as well as from professional and business networks, was important for these resilient leaders. Formal and informal networks were a place to share concerns and worries, to draw strength and to re-set when they felt overwhelmed.
A leader’s ability to be flexible and adaptable in deploying different strategies at a time of turbulence or crisis is critical to small business leader resilience. My research illustrates that although they were hit with an unstoppable force that was too much to bear for many businesses, the Susquehanna valley is full of business leaders who show resilience in the face of crisis. And, given the evidence presented in my research, there is much positive hope for the future that these businesses will not only survive a crisis but thrive.