District 76: CLINTON and UNION Counties
Total population: 62,712
All of CLINTON County and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo and the BOROUGHS of Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin.
District 83: LYCOMING and UNION Counties
Total population: 63,798
Part of LYCOMING County consisting of the CITY of Williamsport and the TOWNSHIPS of Armstrong, Brady, Clinton, Loyalsock, Susquehanna and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Duboistown, Montgomery and South Williamsport and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Gregg and White Deer.
District 85: JUNIATA, MIFFLIN, SNYDER and UNION Counties
Total population: 66,424
Part of JUNIATA County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Fayette and Monroe; Part of MIFFLIN County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Decatur and Derry and the BOROUGH of Burnham; All of SNYDER County and Part of UNION County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of East Buffalo and Union.
DISTRICT 107: NORTHUMBERLAND and SCHUYLKILL Counties
Total population: 65,921
Part of NORTHUMBERLAND County consisting of the CITY of Shamokin and the TOWNSHIPS of Coal, East Cameron, Jackson, Jordan, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Mount Carmel, Ralpho, Shamokin, Upper Mahanoy, Washington, West Cameron and Zerbe and the BOROUGHS of Herndon, Kulpmont, Marion Heights and Mount Carmel and Part of SCHUYLKILL County consisting of the TOWNSHIPS of Barry, Eldred, Foster, Frailey, Hegins, Hubley, Pine Grove, Porter, Reilly, Tremont, Upper Mahantongo and Washington and the BOROUGHS of Pine Grove, Tower City and Tremont.
District 108: MONTOUR and NORTHUMBERLAND Counties
Total population: 65,258
All of MONTOUR County and Part of NORTHUMBERLAND County consisting of the CITY of Sunbury and the TOWNSHIPS of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque and the BOROUGHS of McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville and Watsontown.
— SOURCE: votespa.gov.