The editorial “What Are We Doing?” (May 24) raises important concerns in regards to mass shootings since Sandy Hook in December 2012 but insinuates incorrectly that no initiatives have resulted. There has been lots of initiatives, but the political parties can’t agree — Do people kill or do guns kill?
Four months (April 2013) following Sandy Hook, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ted Cruz (Republicans) introduced gun related legislation. Their proposed amendment would “reauthorize and improve” the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), “increase resources” for prosecutions of gun crime, “address mental illness” in the criminal justice system, “secure” our schools, and “strengthen criminal law” by including straw purchasing and illegal firearm trafficking statutes. It would require federal courts submit relevant information to NICS; ensure relevant mental health records are submitted by states to NICS; condition federal state grant money on their submission of mental health records to NICS; Increase federal prosecution of gun violence; Study the causes of mass shootings; Reauthorize the Mentally Ill Offender Treatment and Crime Reduction Act (MIOTCRA); Address school safety by reauthorizing the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Secure our Schools Program through 2023. Imagine the impact on mass shootings if this legislation were passed in 2013, almost 10 years ago!
Nine Democrats voted for it and two Republicans voted against it, so it had a 52-48 majority, but a supermajority of at least 60 votes was needed for it to pass.
True, no major gun legislation has been approved by Congress in more than a decade, despite widespread calls to do so after mass shootings and many bills being introduced. Two major control measures were passed by the House last year: The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 and the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021. Both measures stalled in the Senate. Chuck Schumer (D) on the floor a few days ago indicated that he would not immediately bring gun-control bills to the floor. Why?
So, what role do guns play? 2021 Statista reported, “Handguns are the most common weapon type used in mass shootings (76%) in the United States” between 1982 and 2022. Semi-auto rifles in well over a hundred calibers have been produced. The first semi-automatic rifle in 1885, the first semi-automatic pistol in 1892, and the first semi-automatic shotgun in 1902. The semi-automatic AR-15 is not a military weapon. Many pistols have magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Knives, hands and feet kill more people than rifles, according to data on homicides compiled by the federal government. Is making the AR-15 illegal the answer?
How did we get here? Children are not disciplined at home or in school, are pampered, are disrespectful, need “safe zones” and can’t handle differences of opinion/controversy. There are no winners or losers. Everyone gets a trophy, want handouts versus earning it. There are mental health issues. We did this!
Let’s put politics aside. We are not asking for the panacea, the answer to all; but insist that progress be made. Why not start with the items above and each quarter readdress the issue to monitor progress and make improvements. Parents need to step up and do their part.
Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown