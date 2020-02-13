Here are some of the events happening in the Central Susquehanna Valley
THURSDAY FEB. 13
AUTHOR TALK/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Mitchell S. Jackson, author of “Survival Math: Notes on All-American Family” and “The Residue Years” at 6:30 p.m. at Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. Jackson’s appearance is part of the Big Dog Reading Series. He has received awards such as Whiting Writers Award and the Ernest Gaines Prize for literacy excellence. He also teaches writing at NYU and Columbia, all while touring the country speaking at colleges and prisons. His nonfiction book “Notes on an All-American Family” is a story of his family’s life and what it was like to grow up in Portland, Oregon.
DISCOVERY TIME/Danville
Discovery Time held at 10:30 a.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St.
BRIDGE LESSONS/Danville
Free Bridge lessons from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. No experience needed.
BRIDGE/Danville
Play Bridge from 1-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. No need to bring a partner. All experience levels welcome.
CHESS CLUB/Danville
A Chess Club meets from 5 -7:45 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. All ages and experience level are welcome. Boards provided or bring your own.
BIBLE STUDY, LUNCHEON & PARTY/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features Bible study at 9:30 a.m., vo-tech luncheon and Valentine's Day party at 11:30 a.m.
COMPUTER & INTERNET SKILLS/Laurelton
Basic computer and internet skills will be presented 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to navigate the internet. This class is aimed towards those who want to start learning how to use a computer. Register by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations, which are displayed in the library until the next Lego night. More information, 570-523-1172.
LONELINESS PANEL DISCUSSION/Lewisburg
The Bucknell Faculty Staff Christian Association, Bucknell Catholic Campus Ministry, Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Bucknell Orthodox Christian Fellowship have joined together to sponsor a free, public panel discussion on “Loneliness and the Four Loves: The Beauty of Christian Chastity” at 7 p.m. in Walls Lounge, Elaine Langone Center. Panel will include Kelsi Chuprinski, assistant Catholic campus minister; Peter Jansson, electrical engineering professor and faculty director of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment; Alf Siewers, English professor, who also represents the Orthodox Christian Fellowship’ and Jeanne Crago, who is on the faculty of the Northumberland Christian Academy. Their discussion will follow the approach of C.S. Lewis in his classic short book, The Four Loves, which focuses on affection, friendship, eros, and charity or agape. Food and beverages will be provided.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
West African singer, guitarist, percussionist, and dancer Okaidja Afroso will perform as a Trio at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free performance and tickets are not required. Okaidja will be joined by Boinor Titus Nartey and Manavihare Fiaindratovo on percussion and vocals. His four albums, most recently The Palm Wine Sea, chart a journey from his past as a vocalist, percussionist and dancer with the Ghana Dance Ensemble and Obo Addy through to the present, as a confident and mature songwriter and collaborator. His songs call back to the sounds of his youth, illuminating them with the experiences and wonder of a curious traveler, never resting and always seeking. There will be a free talk with the artist at 2:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. More information about this free performance contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
BINGO & LUNCH/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., features Pinochle, build a puzzle, and Valentine Bingo (bring sweets to use for prizes). Lunch menu: chicken Caesar salad, pasta salad, apple or Simon and Garfunkle chicken thigh, cheesy rainbow rotini, succotash, orange.
MEDICARE FREE WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
People who are new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” a free community workshop at 10 a.m. at the Union County Library, 255 Reitz Blvd. The event is co-sponsored by APPRISE, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and the Union County Library. This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. Beneficiaries are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get information from highly trained people who will offer unbiased advice. To register, call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
ZEN MEDITATION/Lewisburg
Zen Meditation held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Bvld. Join Zen meditation leader Ed Oberholtzer and explore the practice of zazen, which uses Koan introspection. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
TEEN GAMES/Mifflinburg
Game On for Teens held 4-6 p.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. For teens in grades sixth through 12th. Play board and video games provided by the library. Teens are invited to bring in games they want to share. Food and refreshments are provided. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
PRESCHOOL STEM & PLAY K/Northumberland
Preschool STEM and Play K, for children ages 3-5 who are interested in STEM (Science, Technoloty, Engineering and Math), held from 2-3 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. Play K, Kindergarten Readiness will also be part of this fun and engaging program.
LEGO CLUB/Northumberland
Lego Club meets from 5-6 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. Lego builders ages kindergarten and up are invited to get creative. More information, 570-473-8201.
SHOPPING & LUNCH/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Rd., will not be open as regularly scheduled but will meet at 10 a.m. to shop at Wal-Mart in Lewisburg and then lunch at McDonald’s at 11:30. Center will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday. Any questions, call 570-837-6200.
COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope United Methodist Church Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will hold a free community dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Menu: turkey corn soup, potato soup, rolls, and dessert. Everyone welcome.
DINNER THEATER/Richfield
The show, "Conundrum on the Crackerjack Cruise", by Nancy Bond, presented at 6:30 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church. Climb aboard the luxury ship — Grand Jubilation. As you set sail, enjoy a meal and be introduced to some unique characters that are traveling among you. After an evening of drama, interaction, and laughter, discover that one of the passengers has resorted to crime. Your assistance will be needed to discover: Who did it? How? And why? Will you be deemed the “Sleuth of the Night?” For reservations, contact the church office at 717-694-3490, online at Theater.RichfieldLife.com. Cost: $12.50/person and $6.50/children 10 and under. Saturday's dessert theater show: $6.
READING TIME/Selinsgrove
Miss Lubow's Rock, Rhyme and Reading Time held at 6 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. An early literacy program for children.
BLOOD GLUCOSE & BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING/Selinsgrove
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings from 9-11 a.m. at Weis Markets, 719 Route 522. Call 570-768-3200 for more information.
RUMMIKUBE & LUNCHEON/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Rummikube at 9:30 a.m., culinary luncheon at 11 a.m. at Herndon ACC, bingo 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2 p.m.
SOUP PLACE/Sunbury
The Soup Place at the First Reformed Church, 160 Chestnut St., open 4:30-5:30 p.m. This meal of soup and a little more is free. On the lower level of church. Everyone welcome.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Khakis & Karaoke — Midnite Jam from 6-9 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Household items, decor, books, odds and ends, toys. No clothing. Benefits the historical society. Parking in rear. Questions, 570-847-0884.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose story time begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. For babies to 3 year olds. Music, movement and rhymes. More information, 570-286-2461.
POKEMON CARD CLUB/Sunbury
Pokémon Card Club for tweens and teens ages 11-17, will meet at 4 p.m. upstairs in the Degenstein Community Library conference room, 40 S. Fifth St. Beginners welcome. More information, 570-286-2461.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Ewe and I Knitting Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. More information, 570-286-2461.
COOKING WITH KRIS/Sunbury
Cooking with Kris will be held at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. This month’s topic is chocolate.
KINDNESS WEEK MOVIE/Sunbury
A special movie will be shown at 6 p.m. upstairs in the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., to celebrate kindness week. All ages are welcome to attend. For movie title call 570-286-2461.
CENSUS RECRUITER/Sunbury
The Census Job Recruiter for Northumberland County will be on hand from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Learn more about the census and how to apply.
FRIDAY FEB. 14
TWISTED STITCHES/Danville
Twisted Stitches meets noon-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Knitting, crocheting and embroidery. All skill levels welcome.
LUNCH TRIP/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features a trip to Hoss's Steak & Sea House, Shamokin Dam, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WEST END CRAFTERS/Laurelton
West End Crafters held 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. The craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
BABY DISCOVER/Lewisburg
Baby Discover held 11 a.m.-noon at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Stories, nursery rhymes and finger plays for babies up to 1 year old and their parents or caregivers. Young toddlers are also welcomed. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A filled pork chop dinner held 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road. Cost of $11 per person includes beverage and dessert. For take-outs, call 570-742-4481.
STORY TIME/Northumberland
Preschool Very Ready to Read story time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. For ages 3 to 5. Children will listen to stories, create crafts, and have fun while learning about authors and illustrators, old and new. Children who will be entering kindergarten are encouraged to attend and increase skills they will need for kindergarten. More information, 570-473-8201.
DINNER THEATER/Richfield
The show, "Conundrum on the Crackerjack Cruise", by Nancy Bond, presented at 6:30 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church. Climb aboard the luxury ship — Grand Jubilation. As you set sail, enjoy a meal and be introduced to some unique characters that are traveling among you. After an evening of drama, interaction, and laughter, discover that one of the passengers has resorted to crime. Your assistance will be needed to discover: Who did it? How? And why? Will you be deemed the “Sleuth of the Night?” For reservations, contact the church office at 717-694-3490, online at Theater.RichfieldLife.com. Cost: $12.50/person and $6.50/children 10 and under. Saturday's dessert theater show: $6.
FRIDAY FUNDAY/Selinsgrove
Friday Funday held at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Special Valentines music with 2 CV Jazz Trio with Cassie Bramhall performs from 6-9 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Sunbury
A filled pork chop dinner will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at The Good Will Hose Company, Fifth and Reagan streets. Dinners include filled pork chop, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, and apple sauce for $10. Preorders are suggested. To preorder or for free local deliveries call 570-286-2831.
ENTERTAINMENT/Sunbury
DJ "Cool Cats" will provide entertainment from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Good Will Hose Company. A $2 cover charge.
VALENTINE'S DAY PARTY/Sunbury
SHS Classic Rock — live music from 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 15 at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Household items, decor, books, odds and ends, toys. No clothing. Benefits the historical society. Parking in rear. Questions, 570-847-0884.
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class from 9-10 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. No charge for this event. Every Tuesday and Friday. More information, 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Toddler story time is for children ages 1 and 2. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the Degenstein Community Library Community Room. It includes music and movement, play and book sharing. More information, 570-286-2461.
HAMLOAF DINNER/Sunbury
Homemade hamloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans will be available from 11 a.m.-sold out at the Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Dine in or call for take out (570-286-2441). Cost is $8.50 Regular menu is also available,
FAMILY ART NIGHT/Sunbury
Family Art Night held 6:30-8 p.m. at The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St. To register/details, call 570-286-0818.
VALENTINES PARTY & GAME/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features a Valentines party at 11:30 a.m., "Not So Newlywed" game after meal and clean-up.
VIVA MOMIX/Williamsport
The Community Arts Center features “VIVA MOMIX,” a two-act show from renowned dance-illusionist company MOMIX, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, the Washington, Connecticut-based MOMIX consists of contemporary athletic dancers who use music, props, lighting and inventive choreography to transport audiences to varying depths of emotions. “VIVA MOMIX” is a compilation of highlights from past MOMIX shows. MOMIX’s founder and artistic director is Moses Pendleton, one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers. Pendleton has worked extensively in film, television and opera and as a choreographer for special events, such as the 1980 and 2014 Winter Olympics. For ticket information on “VIVA MOMIX” at the Community Arts Center visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.