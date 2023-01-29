Thursday morning, I awoke to a text that had been sent to the parents of Milton Area School District children. It was succinct: the school district had received more than one text that a student planned to bring a gun to school and specific teens were targets. It continued, the school district had received several messages on their “safe-2-say” hotline over the night and “out of an abundance of caution” were closing the schools for the day.
My heart sank.
This news is on the heels of mass shootings in California and the announcement by the FBI that — in the first 24 days of 2023 — our country has experienced 40 mass shootings, more than four lives lost at each, by individuals with guns. That is a minimum of 160 people who lost their lives in the first month of 2023 for reasons we will likely never understand.
My sadness comes in the fact that if, as Christians, we believe all life is sacred. We — who many still self-describe as a Christian nation — have lost our way through our refusal to act and live in radical love for one another. To put it bluntly, for too long, too many have found love and respect to be non-masculine traits that are disposable. That has to stop.
A book that was published recently explains how, early in the 1900s, America’s church leaders tried to masculinize Jesus as a way to “attract men to church.” They felt stories of love and grace were “too feminine” and men in this country wouldn’t want to worship a feminine Jesus. I had not known that before, but, perhaps it explains the road we are traveling?
Gun violence in this country is not new. I personally believe it is a result of the lack of loving kindness at every level of life. Parents with children, teachers with children, children with children, adults with adults in every walk and setting of life, it’s not business, it’s not politics, it’s first and foremost love and kindness that we need and we need to stop bastardizing Jesus into our image of anything other than love.
Matthew 12:47 – regardless of the version of the Bible you read — states the same thing. Jesus did not come to judge the world. Jesus came to save the world, and it wasn’t through threats of violence or anything other than one single commandment: love. Love one another, period. Full stop. I am afraid it’s been so long since that message was shared broadly without exception that it has led us to where we are today. We are always making an excuse not to love someone or groups of someones citing not Jesus’ way of living, but our own.
I am well aware of the fact that many may say or think, “Oh, isn’t that nice?” We should just love one another. I am also aware of the fact that gun legislation is and continues to bring out even more hatred and visceral conversations. It becomes more about votes and power than about anything else — including the sacred lives at stake.
I don’t think we have completely lost the ability to act from a place of love and kindness. I want to believe. However, for far too long it has not been our normal response and, therefore, it feels uncomfortable — laughable to some — when I speak of a response based in love.
This week I was having a conversation with someone about physical illness and he said to me, “I can’t believe God didn’t put something before us — something we already have in us — with an ability to discover a cure for some illnesses, and now we can’t see it because of our focus on pharmaceuticals.” I’m afraid this person may have a point — not that pharmaceuticals aren’t gifts that God has bestowed on some talented souls to discover and create, but that those things eventually become driven by money, often, greed — another absence of love and kindness. In order to look beyond and discover something more somehow feels like a financial threat to the pharmaceutical industry.
What if EVERY decision we make came from a place of kindness and love? I believe that it may take more courage than anything we’ve ever done in life. It is time we stand up — all of us — especially those of us who say we follow Jesus, and live and act in the way of kindness and love.
We must learn to do this fearlessly, void of concern that someone may take advantage of our kindness, because they will. Show love and kindness anyway. Someone may mistake our kindness for weakness. Show love and kindness anyway. Someone may not believe as we do. Show them love and kindness anyway. If we want others to know Jesus, they are going to want to know the one who loves with his arms open to all — not the one who might judge or reject them if they make a mistake.
Show love and kindness. I believe love is the one thing that can change the gun violence trend in our society.
See you in church as we practice love and kindness together.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org