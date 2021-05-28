There’s a fundamental misunderstanding in our Valley and in conservative America on what the word “socialism” means.
Republican repudiation of CDC safety guidance, horrific comparison of Democrats’ promotion of vaccination passports to persecution of Jews, and the local criticism of the teaching of critical race theory are all examples of supposed “American patriots” defending the republic against “Marxist Democrats.”
Yet, those who rave against the spread of socialism in America evidently aren’t familiar with what that very generalized ideology implies. Socialism, at least in its present European context, represents the idea that when society is lifted from the bottom, everyone rises. It seeks to affirm the right to living wages, sabbath rest, fair treatment, and the ability to unionize. It charges the wealthiest with caring for the poor through taxation. It establishes health care as a human right and universally accessible. University education is made affordable because investing in young people ensures the future of a nation.
The poor are given special consideration through subsidized housing and food. It is a systemic way to love the neighbor.
Conservative Americans likely aren’t aware that many of socialism’s earliest proponents were Christian ministers. I wonder why? Maybe it’s because the Bible teaches us to “bear one another’s burdens,” and to “let no one seek his own good, but the good of his neighbor.” The assault on socialism seems to have little to do with socialism itself, and everything to do with perpetuating the fundamentalist assault on the common good, equality, love and truth.
Larry Herrold, Jr.
Sunbury