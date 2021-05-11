Which scents make you sigh: lilacs, lemons or pizza? An ocean breeze or a fresh Christmas tree? Maybe steaming coffee? How much would you miss them if you lost your sense of smell?
Dr. Timothy Lindemann, otolaryngologist at Geisinger, said probably 30 percent of the sinus and allergy patients he sees have a loss of sense of smell and, typically, taste. The coronavirus has led to an uptick in cases, although most of those patients will recover their sense of smell/taste in time.
“The majority of problems we see in our clinic would be related to chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps,” Lindemann said. “Loss of sense of smell is a real common denominator as the polyps block the olfactory receptors up high in the nose.”
Loss of sense of smell can be caused by many things, including infections like coronavirus, rhinovirus, influenza and mononucleosis.
“Any time you have a lot of congestion in your nose, like with allergies, colds and nasal polyps, you can have a loss of sense of smell,” said Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care–Lewisburg.
“Even before COVID there were 200 viruses that have been known to cause change in the sense of smell,” said Dr. Lisa Ayers, otolaryngologist at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. “COVID has made us more aware.”
Loss of sense of smell can also be caused by some medications, toxic inhalants, hormonal changes, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and aging, Ayers said.
“About 20 percent of people over the age of 40 have a history of change in the sense of smell,” she said. “Over the age of 80, some studies say at least 40 percent of people have a change in the sense of smell.”
Trauma, too, can damage the fragile nerve endings up high in the skull, Lindemann said. He is currently seeing a patient who struck his head after falling off a ladder a few months ago. The man’s other injuries have recovered, but his sense of smell has not returned.
“It’s usually a matter of time to let those nerve endings heal,” Lindemann said. “If it’s minor damage, they’ll often re-network. That gentleman is in the waiting game.”
In rare cases, the loss of smell can be a symptom of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis or even cancer. People experiencing a loss of smell should see a doctor.
“If the loss of sense of smell is persistent, for weeks to months, that’s a key to see an ear, nose and throat specialist so they can evaluate it,” Lindemann said.
Precautions
People might think it’s a shame not to be able to smell a rose, but what if you can’t smell food burning in the oven or smoke in the corridor of your workplace?
“Unfortunately, from personal experience I have a lot of empathy for patients that come in with complaints of loss of smell or taste,” Lindemann said. “I lost my sense of smell for about 15 years.”
His loss was due to polyps and has since returned — “It’s great to be able to enjoy food again,” he said. But he also learned to take precautions that people without a compromised sense of smell might not consider:
Let friends and co-workers know so they can alert you if something is going on. Lindemann said when there was a smell of smoke or anything potentially dangerous in the air, his co-workers knew to come get him.
Be careful with food and milk that might have spoiled. Ask other family members to check it so you can avoid the risk of food poisoning.
Have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and change the batteries regularly.
If you have natural gas appliances, contact your gas supply company about a natural gas detector.
Even something as personal as smelling your own body odor may be difficult, Ayers said. She also knew a young mother who could not smell her baby’s soiled diapers. People with a loss of sense of smell may want to ask a trusted friend to help them avoid embarrassment by giving them an honest evaluation on unpleasant odors.
“You just have to be careful because it’s one of our primary senses, and you definitely feel a bit diminished when you don’t have that ability to detect things,” Lindemann said.
Another seemingly slight pleasure lost with the loss of sense of smell is smell-related memories, Ayers said. Those rare moments when a whiff of something brings back a happy time cannot happen to people deprived of the ability to catch a fleeting scent. Intimacy can also be lessened when people cannot smell things like perfume or the closeness of a partner.
“It can be very anxiety-provoking,” she said. “Not everybody appreciates it. There may be that lack of empathy from friends in understanding what you’re going through.”
“In people who lose their sense of smell, about 15 percent go through depression,” Spangler said.
The loss of control can lead to depression and isolation.
“We socialize over food and drink,” Ayers said. “People with a loss of smell and taste may not feel encouraged enough to go out and socialize with friends at a restaurant because they can’t taste their food.”
Treatment
Loss of smell can be partial (hyposmia) or a total lack (anosmia). Treatment can range from taking a wait-and-see approach, to medicine, therapy or surgery. Lindemann said many of his patients with polyps regain their sense of smell with the use of nasal or oral steroids, which shrink the polyps. Sometimes surgery is necessary.
“There are exciting treatments for people with nasal polyps that have been really helpful, so we’re thankful to have those,” he said.
One new approach is retraining the olfactory nerves to improve the sense of smell, Ayers said. Patients inhale individual cotton balls dipped in essential oil scents like rose, eucalyptus, cinnamon or clove, and lavender.
“Obviously, olfactory training has become more pronounced with the pandemic,” she said, explaining that she talks to patients about each scent before having them sniff the cotton ball and telling them, “If you can’t smell, try to remember what it would smell like as you inhale.”
Another form of loss of smell, parosmia, changes the way things smell, making pleasant scents like vanilla or coffee smell like urine or something rotten.
“Olfactory retraining can help patients in redirecting their sense of smell,” Ayers said.
Other treatments can include a CT scan, MRI, antibiotic therapy and nasal endoscopy, but the only way to determine the best treatment is to see a doctor.
“As an ear, nose and throat doctor, we see a wide range of patients,” Ayers said. “Young, elderly. Men, women. and a variety of illnesses. You want to make sure you have the appropriate workup for the loss of sense of smell.”
