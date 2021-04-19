I still find it hard to comprehend or even accept the fact that we no longer have our Sunbury Community Hospital. No longer do we have the convenience, and reassurance of both regular and emergency health care, so vital to our area. Gone is the wonderful staff, so professional and always there for whatever services we required. Hard to believe that the state of the art emergency room is no longer available.
All hope is gone that some other provider would step up and save our hospital. Thought for sure Geisinger or Evangelical or even a facility for veterans would happen. Not to be. And why are we in this predicament? Because UPMC purchased Community with the hope and promise to make it successful and financially sound. What did they actually do? Made no attempt to obtain medical specialists needed, nor did they expand services. All of that went to their Williamsport facility.
What they did do was demolish a beautiful Victorian home which was one of the hospitals properties, a house used by the community for many events, meetings, and a lot of beautiful activities related to the Christmas season. One big complaint from UPMC. was that no one was patronizing the facility. Well guess what, if you have no doctors, specialists, or expanded services, what's to patronize?
To date, any advertisements or flyers I receive in the mail related to UPMC immediately goes in the garbage...where it belongs.
Robert Walter,
Sunbury