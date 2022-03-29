TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
DIABETES WELLNESS FAIR/Lewisburg
Diabetes Wellness Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. Free and open to the public. The wellness fair includes a wide variety of vendors who will offer their expertise and free health screenings relating to prevention and treatment of diabetes. Participants will walk away with free giveaways and educational resources that will assist in understanding and living with diabetes for either themselves or in caring for a loved one with the condition.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union county. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Spring Revival will be held at 7 p.m. at Wayside Bible Church, with speaker Dale Vance and the special music by Redeemed.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
CARDS, WII, WORD SEARCH/Northumberland
Northumberland Adult Center, 268 Second St., features TV, cards, word searchers, Wii, lunch at 11:30 a.m.
STORY TIME, AEROBICS & MORE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features armchair aerobics at 10 a.m. Story Time at 11 a.m., Wee Cook at p.m., and Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOP/Sunbury
PA CareerLink will present the virtual workshop: Freelancing in a Gig Economy at 1 p.m. Learn the pros and cons of freelance work and how to get started. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov, call CareerLink at 570-988-7300 or email slyttle@censop.com
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Traditional folk and roots musician Jake Blount will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Masks are required. Blount specializes in the music of Black communities in the southeastern United States and in the regional style of the Finger Lakes, New York. Tickets: $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees, free for Bucknell students and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
REVIVAL SERVICES/Middleburg
Spring Revival will be held at 7 p.m. at Wayside Bible Church, with speaker Dale Vance and the special music by Redeemed.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime: Silly Holiday Month presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Ms. Sheila and celebrate a silly holiday each week. For children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Stories, songs, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
MEAL & PRAYER SERVICE/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish will hold an evening Lenten meal starting at 6 p.m. and an evening prayer service at 7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 505 Market St. All are welcome.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for “Soup and the Word” at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by MCS.
NICKEL BINGO/Northumberland
Northumberland Adult Center, 268 Second St., features TV, cards, word searchers, Wii, lunch at 11:30 a.m., and Nickel Bingo at 12:15 p.m. Kim McCarty from Geisinger 65 Forward will arrive at 10 a.m. for a trivia game.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out only” meal, available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will be hosted by volunteers from St. Pius Catholic Church and will consist of chili, salad and desserts. It is requested that patrons wear a face mask when entering the parish center. Info: 570-374-8289.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty and Guest Artist Recital: Trio Kisosen, 7:30 p.m. at Stretansky Concert Hall, Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. Trio Kisosen, comprised of Susquehanna University faculty pianist Naomi Niskala and guests Andrea Schulz (violin) and An-Lin Bardin (cello), will present a program of piano trios by Haydn, Ravel and Augusta Read Thomas.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., ACC Members Journal, officers meeting at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m.
STORY TIME & MORE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m., Wee Art at noon, and Dungeons and Dragons at 3.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS/Sunbury
PA CareerLink presents two virtual workshop: Resume Writing at 11 a.m. and Interview wit Confidence at 1:30 p.m. Receive valuable tips to write a resume that will get noticed at the first workshop; and what to expect at an interview, covering the best practices for in-person and virtual interviews, exhibiting confidence, and leaving a great impression at the second workshop. Register for both online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov, call CareerLink at 570-988-7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Turbotville Publix House.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts Around the World!, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. Perfect for children ages 6+. Today: Greenland — Scrimshaw. $8/class. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Cardboard Construction meets 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Cut, mount and decorate a cardboard room decoration. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Millersburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at The Swing at Lykens Valley, Route 25.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
BIBLE STUDY, CARD PARTY/Northumberland
Northumberland Adult Center, 268 Second St., features TV, cards, word searchers, Wii, lunch at 11:30 a.m. and Bible Study from 9:30-10:30 a.m. 500 Card Party begins at 12:30 p.m.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 2-3 p.m. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, virtual program at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
GIRLS WHO CODE & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
The Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., and Girls Who Code meet at 4:30 p.m.
DINNER ORDERS DUE/Sunbury
A meal of two salmon cakes with macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes or french fries and cole slaw served 4:30-7 p.m. April 1 at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Cost: $10. Pick up or delivery. Order by 8 p.m. March 31 by calling 570-286-2831.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS/Sunbury
The virtual workshop: Create a LinkedIn Account that Stands Out at 1 p.m. Step by step instructions to improve your LinkedIn account. Register online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov, call CareerLink at 570-988-7300, or email slyttle@censop.com
DRUM CIRCLE/Sunbury
Drum with Dave (drum circle), 6-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host Meg Geffken who portrays British author and illustrator Beatrix Potter, at an evening lecture at 7 p.m. in the Taber’s Community Room. Free and open to the public. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or tabermuseum.org
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FISH FRY/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company, 407 Center St., is holding Fish Fry Friday through April 15. Dinners served from 5-8 p.m. and include a fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $8, or Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, fries and cole slaw for $12. Macaroni and cheese will be served on some Fridays. Watch for updates.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg featured 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. More info: 570-524-5559.
BEACON FREE SHOP/Lewisburg
Beacon Free Shop, located at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on the First Friday of each month, gives out personal hygiene, and other personal care products for babies, children and adults. Masks are required. Signs will be posted on the left side of the front of the church. Info: 570-524-0809.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert Circles — Identity & Place in African-American Spirituals at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall, Weis Music Building at Bucknell University. Featuring Ashley Jackson, harp; with Leslie Cullen, flute, Kelly Knox, dance, Daniel Temkin, composer. Pre-concert show at 7 p.m. featuring student performers. Free and open to the public. Masks required.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
LENTEN FISH DINNER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes fish, roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost: $14. Take-out only.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive-thru fish fry held 4 p.m. until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $12/meal including macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce; and $7 for fish only. Proceeds benefit the Crossroads Alaska Missions Projects. To pre-order contact Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Brandon Barnhart performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
SALISBURY STEAK MEAL/Sunbury
A meal of salisbury steak with gravy, scalloped potatoes, and corn for $10 served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Pre-orders recommended. Info: 570-286-2441.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
FISH DINNER/Sunbury
A fried fish dinner served 5 p.m. until sold out at East End Fire Company, 215 Catawissa Ave. Cost: $11. Includes fried fish, macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes. Eat in or take out. Reserve meals by calling 570-286-5331.
FIESTA NIGHT/Sunbury
DJ Andres Latin Fiesta Night, 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Sasparilla performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PIEROGIE SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild is again having their semi-annual pierogi sale from 3-7 p.m. at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue. Pierogis are made fresh that day with potato-cheese filling and are ready to fry or freeze. Cost: $5/dozen. Proceeds go 100% to projects within the community.
SATURDAY
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you.
CONCERT/Halifax
The Millers, of Winchester, Va., will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road, along Route 225. A love offering will be accepted to aid the group in their ministry. Fellowship with refreshments will follow. Info: 717-896-2664.
SOUP SALE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley UM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will have a kettle-cooked soup sale. Ham and bean and beef vegetable soups will be available for $6/quart. To pre-order soup, call 570-568-8044. Soup will be available for pick-up at the church beginning at 10 a.m. If you do not pre-order, there will be a limited amount available on a first come/first serve basis. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Mexican-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will perform at 1 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is suggested for ages 4 and older. There will be free all-ages kids’ activities sponsored by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum from noon to 1 p.m. in the Atrium. Tickets are $10/adults and $5/youth 18 and under. Bucknell students are free. No discounts may be applied. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Masks required.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
TEEN READERS’ CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
RABIES CLINIC/Lewisburg
SUN PETS Rabies Clinic, 9-11 a.m. at Brookpark Pet Supply. Cost: $12. Pets should be leashed or crated.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: BME & Me, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Join the Bucknell University Biomedical Engineering (BME) students for a day of exploratory engineering activities aimed to expose young children to the wonders of BME and STEM. BME students will lead participants through a series of hands-on activities that will allow children to explore technologies that help people when they are sick or hurt. Participants will also have the opportunity to build and leave with their own 3-D printed prosthetic finger. This program is recommended for ages 5 and up, but all are welcome. This program is free with general admission or membership.
ROAD RALLY REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Montgomery
The second annual Road Rally sponsored by Eagle Grange No. 1 will be held rain or shine on April 9, starting and ending at the Grange Hall. This is a family-friendly driving tour through northcentral Pennsylvania that visits historical sites, notable locations and participating local businesses. Teams will check-in at 9:30 a.m. to receive a list of instructions and clues for completing the approximate three hour route. Teams must travel together in one vehicle to complete tasks at each stop such as posing for a picture by a designated landmark or locating a specific item. The rally officially begins at 10 a.m. when teams leave to begin their travels; results will be announced and prizes awarded at 1:30 p.m. Participating businesses include: Four Friends Winery, Montgomery; Dewart Country Store, Dewart; Montour Farm Market, Watsontown and The Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Gifts cards to these businesses will be awarded as prizes in a variety of judging categories. Pre-registration by April 2 is required; the $20/team fee includes lunch for all participants served in the Grange Hall between 12:30-1:30 p.m. For details and to register, contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261. Information is also available on the Eagle Grange Facbook page and at https://www.pagrange.org/pennsylvanias-first-grange---eagle-1.html.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Leon B performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. This is the annual BBQ to benefit the Kyle Foust/Renee Smith Scholarship Fund. Cost: $10 for the dinner which includes chicken, baked beans and macaroni salad; and $6 for just the chicken. Preorders are encouraged by calling 570-452-1922, 570-495-0377 or 570-809-0534.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue will be held at 105 S. Market St. starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until sold out. Take out halves only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Coombs performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Joe Cooney Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES/Turbotville
A chicken and waffle dinner served 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44. Dine in or take out. Menu: Chicken & waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dessert and beverage. Cost is a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children.
PIEROGIE SALE/Watsontown
The Watsontown Guild is again having their semi-annual pierogi sale, 8 a.m. until sold out at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue. Pierogis are made fresh that day with potato-cheese filling and are ready to fry or freeze. Cost: $5/dozen. Proceeds go 100% to projects within the community.
SUNCATCHER WORKSHOP/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a workshop for children aged 6-12 years old, from 2-4 p.m. The children will be creating ‘suncatchers’. Bunny suncatchers may be made by the younger children and the choice of one of three imaginative painted suncatchers for the older children will be available. All materials will be supplied. Registration would be helpful to assure adequate supplies for the workshop. The workshop is free. Parents and children may drop in anytime between 2 and 3:30. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or tabermuseum.org
SUNDAY
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montour County Museums, The Montgomery House Museum and The Boyd House Museum are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830.
BINGO/Kreamer
A LuLaRoe and thirty-one bingo begins at 2 p.m. at the Kreamer Fire Hall, 37 Manor Dr. Doors open at noon. Also, 50/50 raffle tickets and small raffle. Tickets: $20/advance, $25 at the door. For information and tickets contact Matt Baney, 570-765-8317. Proceeds benefit the Kreamer Fire Department and youth missions.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Pianist Qing Jiang will perform at 2 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Performance is free and tickets are not required. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu. Masks required.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rubee Creek performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 4
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert (A)Cross — Jazz & Black Music of the Americas at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Works by Milton Nascimento, Gilberto Gil, Stevie Wonder, 2Pac, Thelonious Monk, and Duke Ellington. Masks required.
MASTER GARDENER/Lewisburg
Learn all about mushrooms with Master Gardener and fungi enthusiast Adam Wilkes, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Wilkes has studied mushrooms for seven years and is currently working on developing sustainable textiles from mushrooms/bacteria. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, registering online, or visiting the library.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Water-color Mystery, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Familiarize your child with the alphabet and colors in this fun watercolor painting mystery. Toddler Time is an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers and includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
TECHIE TAXES/Mifflinburg
Techie Taxes presented 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Time to file your taxes. Print off the correct forms or learn how to file online. A staff member is available to help patrons download financial documents needed for filing taxes and answer digital financial questions.
RETRO GAMING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Retro Gaming Night – teen program meets 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make new friends at the teen space while gaming on retro video game systems. Retro games for the Switch will also be available to play. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.