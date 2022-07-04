TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MINI CAMP & MEETING/Bloomsburg
Mythbusters Mini Camp held 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will meet 10-11 a.m. Visit at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Northumberland, from 4-5 p.m.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
CELEBRATE TECHNOLOGY/Mifflinburg
Celebrate Technology, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Find freedom in understanding new technology and programming. Sign up for scheduled times or request a one-on-one session. Info: 570-966-0831.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION/Millville
The 93rd annual Millville Firemen’s Carnival and 250th Anniversary of Millville continues, 5:30-11 p.m. Entertainment by One 80 at 7 p.m. A pet and toy parade forms at 6:30 p.m. and moves at 7 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 49th Annual Pineknotter Days continues in King Street Park. Pineknotter store and concessions open 5-10 p.m.; Kids’ Tent and Art Show, 5-9 p.m. in the Little House on 3rd Street. Pineknotter Good Citizen Award at p.m.; Pineknotter of the Year Award at 8 p.m.; entertainment by Re-Creation from 7-10 p.m.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Needhams perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10-11:30 a.m. at Sunbury YMCA.
SEMIQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION/Sunbury
Sunbury’s Semiquicentennial Celebration features Hard Coal Navy by Van Wagner at 3 p.m. at Woodring Amphitheater; music by Van Wagner at 4 p.m. at Woodring Amphitheater; vendors on Market Street 4-8 p.m.; music and entertainment 4-10 p.m. at Cameron Park gazebo; Fully Loaded, 6 p.m., Bigfoot Country Stage at Riverfront Park; Ultimate Garth/Simply Shania, 8 p.m. on Bigfoot Country Stage
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. .
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Karol Weaver will present “Psychiatric nursing education in Danville, post World War II.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Penn Central Wind Band at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library will host Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
CARNIVAL & ANNIVERSARY PINEKNOTTER DAYS/Northumberland
The 49th Annual Pineknotter Days continues in King Street Park. Pineknotter store and concessions open 5-10 p.m.; Kids’ Tent and Art Show, 5-9 p.m. in the Little House on 3rd Street. Entertainment by Into The Spin from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of chicken, tossed salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL CELEBRATION/Sunbury
Sunbury’s Semiquincenntennial Celebration continues with White Pine Tree of Peace Dedication at 9 a.m. in Merle Phillips Park followed by Living History Artisans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. History and Edutainment 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodring Aphitheater. Vendors on Market Street 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Music and entertainment 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Cameron Park gazebo. Ferris Wheel open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Cameron Park. Kinsey performs at 6 p.m. in Riverfront Park followed by TUSK at 8 p.m.