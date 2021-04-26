The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning, and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night.
Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis.
Wheeler (2-2) struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes.
Wheeler retired his first 14 batters until Paul DeJong’s opposite-field single to right ended the streak in the fifth.
The right-hander helped himself with some quick thinking in the sixth. After a walk to Justin Williams opened the inning, Wainwright popped up a bunt.
Instead of catching it on the fly, Wheeler allowed the ball to fall at his feet. He picked it up and started a 1-6-4 double play to end the threat.
Wheeler was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Carpenter in the ninth on his 114th pitch. Héctor Neris got the save, but not before Carpenter scored on a groundout by Dylan Carlson.
Wainwright (0-3) tossed a complete game on 107 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out eight. His only costly mistakes came to Hoskins in the seventh and ninth as the Cardinals’ winning streak was snapped at three.
Braves 8, Cubs 7
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer, and Atlanta woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat Chicago.
The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.
Eager to make up for that embarrassing performance, the Braves pounded Zach Davies for four runs and five hits in the very first inning. Travis d’Arnaud’s two-run single was the biggest blow.
The Cubs tied it on Bryant’s sixth career grand slam, a shot off Charlie Morton (2-1) that landed in the Chicago bullpen with two outs in the third.
But Freeman broke a 5-all tie with a mammoth, two-out shot of his own, driving one deep into the right-field seats against Brandon Workman (0-2).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Yankees 2
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit two home runs and a double, Matt Harvey pitched six impressive innings, and Baltimore beat New York.
Baltimore moved one game ahead of the last-place Yankees in the AL East.
“I’ve had some early success,” said Mullins, who is batting .365 this season. “It’s just a matter of continuing to put the work in that I’ve been putting in. Again, I’m putting my best swing out on the field. It’s just a matter of staying consistent.”
Harvey (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since winning four in a row with Cincinnati from June 21-July 13, 2018. He allowed one run and three hits, striking out five and walking three.
“It’s probably the best I felt in a couple of years,” Harvey said. “Just everything was working well. Mechanically, I felt good, felt strong throughout the whole outing. I was able to throw strikes when I needed to, guys made plays behind me and it was a good team effort.”
Indians 5, Twins 3, 10 inn.
CLEVELAND — Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving Cleveland a victory over Minnesota.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner César Hernández from second base. Minnesota fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and has the second-worst record in the American League.
Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping Cleveland to its second straight victory.
Luplow was the only batter faced by Colomé (1-3).
“It definitely feels good when you get to admire it for a little bit,” Luplow said, smiling. “Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play and give the team a chance to win. The scene with all my teammates at home plate was something that I’ll never forget.”
Athletics 2, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sean Murphy homered, Sean Manaea got some key defensive help, and Oakland rebounded a day after their 13-game winning streak ended, edging Tampa Bay.
After Matt Chapman drew a two-out walk from Rich Hill (1-1) in the fourth inning, Murphy made it 2-1 with a drive to left field.
Murphy said he wasn’t sure the drive measured at 367 feet would reach the seats,.
“I hit well it but hit it pretty high,” Murphy said. “Obviously close. Glad it did.”
Manaea (3-1) threw 100 pitches over five innings, giving up one run and four hits.
Royals 3, Tigers 2
DETROIT — These plucky Kansas City Royals are just full of surprises.
Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off Detroit to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.
The Royals, who haven’t finished over .500 since winning the 2015 World Series, have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but we’re expecting good things to happen,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said.