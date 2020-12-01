STATE COLLEGE — Jim Ferry’s first game as Penn State’s interim men’s basketball coach yielded positive results. Penn State (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated the Virginia Military Institute, 86-65, on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Lions’ basketball season opener was delayed three days after Penn State postponed its Nov. 25 game against Drexel because of COVID-19 concerns.
“All of us are just really grateful for the opportunity to play this game,” Ferry said. “It’s been so long — it’s probably been almost close to 300 days since we played our last game. These guys have worked really, really hard. They’ve really sacrificed a lot. That goes for everybody who was able to help us put the games together.”
The Nittany Lions trailed VMI early, but shot 51.4% in the second half and connected on seven of 11 3-point attempts to seal the victory.
Five Penn State players scored in double-figures. Jamari Wheeler tallied 18 points, and Izaiah Brockington added 15 points. Myreon Jones, Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms contributed 12 points apiece.
The Nittany Lions caused 18 steals, which they converted to 34 points.
“I thought we did a good job in the second half of bearing down defensively,” Ferry said. “We made a big adjustment at halftime. Coach (Keith) Urgo was talking about switching it up and switching to an all-five, and I thought it helped us lock in defensively and take away their 3s.”
Wheeler’s career day
Wheeler’s 18-point outing set a career-high for the senior guard. He was 6-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Wheeler also paced Penn State with five assists.
Wheeler’s five steals moved him to No. 9 all-time at Penn State, as he’s accumulated 152 during his career.
“Put in hard work over the summer working on my game, and my teammates also, finding me open and just trusting in me,” Wheeler said postgame.
While Wheeler’s offensive output helped spearhead a Penn State victory, he said he was focused on his defensive efforts, as the team muddled through its defensive assignments early.
“I just wanted to be more focused on the defensive end because we missed some defensive assignments in the first half that we shouldn’t have missed,” he said. “(I) focused on that in the second half, and the defense gave us opportunities to run and transition the way we wanted to play that led to easy buckets.”
Penn State hosts Virginia Commonwealth at 5 p.m. Wednesday (Fox Sports 1).