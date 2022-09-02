Recently our state representatives got a salary increase. Really? When most are biting the bullet with all the increases, our state representatives get an increase and many have the audicity to accept it in complete disregard for the people they are supposed to represent.
Had they been a caring representative, they would have rejected the pay increase, saying, “No, I’ll pass in view of the present economic conditions. Thanks, but not this time.”
Instead, it was a complete disregard for what’s going on. They held both hands out. Now vote them out.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer