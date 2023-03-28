Here at Susquehanna University, there is a problem with our flex dollars. Flex dollars are the extra money you spend that isn’t used on your meal swipes. You can spend your flex dollars on miscellaneous items around campus. The problem is that there is an enormous lack of items to spend your flex on.
Last semester, I started with $100 and ended with around $80. The extra money does not transfer to the next semester, which makes it a complete waste. The problem is that there is not a specific place where you are encouraged to spend your flex. There aren’t enough places on campus where I have the urge to spend the flex money. The meal swipes contain so much value that the rest of the meal plan I pay for goes to waste. The only time where you can spend your flex is if you must pay extra money that your swipes don’t cover.
What upsets me is the selection you can spend your flex on. The only food they offer is mainly junk food, which I don’t want to spend $100 on during a semester. A solution to the problem is having another place on campus that is more expensive, which means you must spend your flex. I believe this will encourage all the students to spend their flex at that place. Say for example, a fast-food place. The meal swipes hold a value typically of $8.
If you want a full meal at a fast-food place, you usually spend more than $8. Students like me who don’t have somewhere to spend their flex would see it as a great way to spend it all.
Noah Madden,
Susquehanna University