Do you have to belong before you can become? Or, is it the other way around? It is interesting that in the Christian culture I believe the answer to this question has changed drastically over our lifetimes. Jesus, the one we say we follow, treated everyone as belonging. Everyone belongs to the community, and then in belonging to community you began to understand what it meant to become a follower of Christ — seeking a relationship with God. Unfortunately, we in the church and society have too long required people to become something before we would accept them as belonging.
This past week, I posted a meme about a study that said 82 percent of unchurched people would come to church if they were invited. That statement met with some objection by people I know who have been told, “You don’t belong.” Far too often in our history, I’m afraid, we have protected the church from something we are afraid of, instead of welcoming all who belong.
Here’s a hint: in my understanding, everyone belonged to Jesus. We, the broader church and the community, have tried to limit who belongs by making segregation of actions, looks, race, ethnicity, sex, sexual orientation, and now even political party a deciding factor of who belongs and who doesn’t, thus trying to deny access to becoming anything more than how they are defined by others.
For example, someone may have a heart of gold, offer a skill that no one else can offer, a way to care for others like no one else can, but because they don’t look like us, talk like us, vote like us — well, they don’t belong. So they can never become one who can help lead us, teach us, or understand beyond ourselves.
So, I must ask the question — who do we think belongs? Is it a private, exclusive club in which we determine the rules of engagement? Or do we look at everyone as if they belong and allow them to become their best selves? In the Christian faith, Jesus gave many examples of fellowship with the least, the marginalized by society, the prostitutes, and the tax collectors — the ones of whom the churches of the day said, you don’t belong. Yet Jesus apparently couldn’t hear that. So, he treated all as if they belonged and then allowed them to become.
All too often, I’m afraid, we segregate belonging and not belonging and then wonder why our fellow walkers on this journey of life act the way they do. Can we not offer a blanket belonging to all our neighbors, with a minimum of respect and honor, grace, and love? I figure if people can hate for no reason, then we can love for no reason. We can love and accept and treat one another as truly belonging.
Often, I have heard the phrase, “hate the sin, love the sinner,” as if anyone has the right to judge another or one sin is greater than another. If we have all fallen short, and I would argue we have, then why can’t we love the sinner and allow love to be the change agent of becoming as Christ did, instead of forcing one to become before belonging?
If you know the Christian Bible and the story of the woman at the well, Jesus showed her love and respect and she became herself a great disciple proclaiming love. What are we proclaiming? Love? Or are we loudly proclaiming the need to become before we can love?
