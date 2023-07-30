WHITE DEER — The White Deer Community Park recently held a Family Fun Festival to celebrate the park’s 70th anniversary. The celebration featured an auction, crafts, vendors, entertainment, and games for children and adults as well as burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn and drinks. Items commemorating the anniversary were also available for purchase.
The White Deer Community Park Association (WDCP) began in 1953 to provide recreational facilities for picnics, community social events and athletic contests.
Nancy Messimer, WDCP secretary, said the park’s story began just after World War II when young men returned from the war in 1946.
“They were starting families, taking new jobs and looking for something to do on weekends,” she said. “Baseball was important and games were played at local schools, empty fields and pickup games turned into leagues throughout the area.”
In 1953, a permanent location for the park was found along White Deer Pike, just a half mile from Route 15. It was purchased for $1,100 with funds raised by the White Deer Baseball Association and with donations raised by the first of many ongoing festivals at the park which helped to pay for the field and future improvements.
A Board of Directors was established in 1955, with directors elected every June by the local community. That Board exists today supporting the operation of the park: it is now a 501(c)(3) non profit organization. Currently the board consists of Dick Hause, president; Roger Snyder, vice president; Dale Nonemaker, treasurer and Messemer, secretary. Pam Showers handles reservations for the park. Messimer, Hauck and Nonemaker have all served for at least 30 years.
Many improvements to the park had been made throughout the years, including the construction of a large community hall style building, three covered picnic pavilions, and a smaller enclosed building used by Boy Scouts and other groups. Chicken and waffle, ‘nickel a dip dinners, wedding/baby showers, birthday parties and church/group dinners, reunions and even weddings use the large building.
Along the way, volunteers built baseball fields and a score board, wooden bleachers, concrete dugouts and a full-sized backstop were added. At one time, Hauck said the concession stand was open every weekend, without fail, because so many people came to the park to relax, play ball or watch games.
Even though the park still gets a lot of use, board members recognize it could use some TLC to enhance the experience for those utilizing the grounds — playground equipment needs updated and repairs are needed to the buildings and pavilions.
The Park Board is interested in securing one or more grants to assist with the ongoing improvement of the park. Possible grant projects include a children’s play area and repairs to the roof of the community building. Matching funds will be from donations, pavilion rentals, event revenues, grants, local business contributions and existing funds.
Messimer said they still rent the pavilions and building for things like family reunions and picnics and even COVID didn’t slow things down completely — there were 50 reservations in 2022 after the pandemic and 2023 is shaping up to be another busy year.
They’d like to see that continue, said Nonemaker.
“It seems like the notion of a family reunion being held is a dying one,” he said. “I think over time we’ve all become so isolated. We can keep up with family and friends on Facebook so we don’t have to interact in person.”
Hauck is happy to see Cub Scouts utilizing the park, and hopes to see more activity from local Boy Scouts.
In the past, Boy Scout Jamborees and other groups have rented the entire park for campouts and celebrations.
“It’s just a great place for the Boy Scouts to do things,” he said. “I would love to see scouting begin again.
Of course, in order for that to happen, new volunteers are needed. The board is currently recruiting new people so the park can continue to be an asset to the community.
Proceeds from the Family Fun Festival will be used for upcoming park projects including new playground equipment and upgrades to the building and facilities. You can also support the park by purchasing from the annual Pot Pie fund raiser held on the second Saturday of each November, or grabbing some food at the hot sausage stand that is on hand at the Watsontown Yard Sales and during the White Deer Community Yard Sales.
Facilities/pavilions at the park are open to anyone, not just residents in White Deer. Messimer said it’s important to keep the park and it’s buildings up-to-date and in good condition, so future generations can enjoy it the way those of the past seven decades have done.