NEW COLUMBIA — White Deer Township supervisors presented their fire department with a $100,000 check to help defray the costs of a new fire rescue truck during their meeting Tuesday.
Original costs for a new truck increased over $35,000 because of the pandemic, according to Supervisor Carroll Diefenbach, board chairman.
He explained the chassis for the new fire truck is the main reason behind the cost increase.
According to Rob Cromley, president of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department, price evaluations have been ongoing for several months. He said the department is waiting on another cost estimate.
Cromley said there were other options in case the township is unable to pull through for a new rescue truck.
“Other options would be for refurbishment on a used vehicle,” said Cromley.
Fire Chief Kevin Koch said rescue trucks primarily are used for vehicle accidents but not limited to that.
They can be used for “fire support, industrial, rescue type incidences. Not solely vehicle accidents,” Koch said.
Two of the township’s biggest service areas are I-180 and Route 15.
“Costs continue to rise. It may not be feasible. We can’t spend a ridiculous amount of money,” said Koch.
The approximate estimate for a new rescue truck is $675,000.
“We’re not going to pay a million dollars,” according to Koch.
According to White Deer Township Secretary Ellie Koveleskie, the actual check to the fire department was dispersed beforehand but a separate cardboard check was presented from the board to the fire department during their meeting.
“Hopefully it will motivate more people to give more money to the fire department,” Kovaleskie said. “They are community volunteer. We are trying to support them.”
White Deer Township has approximately 16 volunteer firefighters and the township assists the department each year with its financial goals.
In 2021, the township paid out $50,000 from its general fund to the fire department during its annual give.
In addition, the township has its own fire tax.
In West Deer Township, Allegheny County, an annual fire tax in the amount of $40 per household and $100 per business located within the municipality is imposed on taxpayers as a means to offset costs for its local fire department.
Diefenbach explained Kelly Township helps cover costs for the local fire department because it services parts of Kelly.
He said need already existed for the township to purchase new fire equipment and they are following through on their original plans.
The $100,000 check to the fire department comes by way of funding from American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds.
Diefenbach said that money was designated specifically with the new fire truck in mind.
“We want people to know we’re helping our volunteer firefighters” said Diefenbach.
He said the decision to funnel money to the fire department happened fairly recently.
“We decided in January,” Diefenbach said.