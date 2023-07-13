Recently, it’s been rumored that the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania State Senate would support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Why would they do that? Taxes! Pennsylvania already taxes alcohol, gambling and tobacco. What difference would it make to add another unfair “sin” tax?
Last year, the state Legislature lowered the corporate state income tax rate from 9.99% to 4.99% by the year 2031, and Governor Shapiro supports lowering it to 4% before then.
Pennsylvania’s state sales tax rate on non-necessities is 6%, and it hurts mostly the poor and working class, but there isn’t any support from the governor or the General Assembly to lower this unfair tax.
Likewise, there isn’t any legislative interest in changing the state’s personal 3.07% flat-rate income tax rate to a graduated income tax with higher rates for higher incomes. All of our neighboring states have a graduated income tax.
As you can see, our elected state representatives and senators, as well as the chief executive, work for the corporations and the wealthy, not the poor and working class majorities.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove