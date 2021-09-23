When I was eight years old, my favorite part of summer Bible School was taking the shoebox I had filled with glue, tape, crayons and scissors with me to use for craft time. I also thought Sunday School was terrific because I wanted to be able to put my lamb sticker on the attendance chart and listen to the stories and sing the songs.
Now, as a senior adult, I find it interesting to think about how those early lessons, taught with crafts and stories and songs, by kind and loving teachers have shaped me throughout my life. I was taught, and believe, that “we should treat everyone as we would like to be treated.”
I was a young child when I learned, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight.” The song plays in my head when I read some of the news today and I ask myself, “Why?” or “Really?”
There are also two parables that have always been special to me. The first is the story of the boy who went — with thousands of others — to listen to Jesus preach. His mother had prepared a basket of food for him to take, knowing he would be gone most of the day. Later, as the disciples walked through the crowd to collect all the food that had been brought, the child’s basket was “it.” After being blessed by Jesus, the three loaves and two fishes fed 5,000 people.
I believed this story as a child and, as an adult, I believe a slightly updated version. Have you ever been to an event — a family reunion, a wedding, a picnic, a funeral lunch — when more people showed up than were expected? There is always enough food. But, what I don’t understand is why, in a world, where there is a plenty of food does any child — or adult — go to bed hungry?
The other parable is the story of the man who was robbed, beaten and left to die by the side of the road. He was ignored by his “neighbors” and helped by an “enemy.” The Good Samaritan took the injured man to an inn where his wounds were bathed and treated and he was given new clothes. The Good Samaritan provided the funds for the man to recover in comfort and dignity.
Do we ever look at our enemies as needing our help or do we just think about how different they are from us? If you have ever helped someone who drives you crazy or with whom you disagree, you have been a Good Samaritan. There are lots of them out there, but we could use many more.
As an adult who, with every other American, has experienced a pandemic that has caused too much illness and death; an election that is still being debated by very loud, angry voices; and a distrust of so many things that we once trusted implicitly, I try very hard to apply the lessons I learned as a child to these situations.
But, sometimes when I listen to the news — local, state, and national — I wonder what some of these men and women learned in Bible School and Sunday School when they were children — or in church as adults. Surely, they did not learn that the very best rule is to “treat others as we would like to be treated.”