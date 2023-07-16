Note: Several paragraphs of Sr. Levine’s column was accidentally omitted in the July 9 publication. It is presented here in its entirety.
All three monotheistic faiths, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, have a version of the story of Ishmael. Most of us know it. Basically, it goes something like this: the Lord orders His patriarch, Abraham, (peace be upon him) to take his beloved child and sacrifice him. Abraham readies himself to obey. But right before he can kill his son, Abraham is stopped by an angel who gives him a sheep to offer instead. Abraham is thus rewarded by the Lord for the test of obedience, and for being willing to offer the dearest thing in life he has to his Lord — his son. Islam calls the son, “Ishmael,” and Judaism and Christianity call him, “Isaac,” (peace be upon Ishmael/Isaac), but the name detail is neither here nor there for our purposes today.
Ask yourself: how would YOU respond if God asked you for the life of your child? By the way, this is a rhetorical question: “Who or what is your Ishmael or Isaac?” Who or what is the dearest thing in the world you have that you’d be willing to give to God if He asked it of you?
We get a small “taste” of sacrifice throughout the year in our Abrahamic traditions. During Ramadhaan, Muslims are asked to give up food, water, and sexual relations with our spouses during the fasting hours. For our Jewish brothers and sisters, there are long fasts on Yom Kippur which can last over 24 hours. Jews also observe weekly Sabbath restrictions for basic daily tasks such as driving, cooking, working, and turning on/off light switches. Christian groups observe Lent, in different ways, for example, “giving up” something near and dear to them, something they will miss, keenly feeling its absence, as a sacrifice and spiritual discipline.
I remember the years as a young girl when our family practiced Catholicism after my parents’ divorce. I gave up chocolate during Lent because I loved it so much. The members of our church also gave up meat on Fridays and everyone ate fish instead. Our coal mining community was predominately Catholic, so everyone went to the local fire hall on Friday nights for fish and chip dinners followed by Bingo night! (I wonder if anyone gave up playing Bingo for Lent? — lol) For many Catholics, Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are also fasting and abstinence days.
For some folks, however, the “taste” of sacrifice question hasn’t been a rhetorical one. It hasn’t been as simple as giving up sex with our spouse during the fasting hours or walking to synagogue instead of driving for one day out of the week. The “taste” has often been bitter and left us feeling as though we were choking.
Whether it is a long-awaited baby who ended up not living long after birth, a child stricken with cancer, a beloved soul mate diagnosed with a dark disease, a parent whom we’ve had to painfully, slowly watch return to their Lord ... sometimes leaving us angrily shaking our fist at God, or sometimes leaving us feeling relieved but confused.
Up to this point, we always thought we would trust in God’s Will for us. It is easy to think so when it happened to others, but when it happens to us, when it hits home it becomes another spiritual matter. A friend suggests we read Rabbi Harold Kushner’s, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People” when the sacrifice is ours. The realities in our lives won’t change, but the book might help with perspective and the grieving process.”In Islam, we commemorate the obedience of Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, (peace upon them both), whom we consider both to be prophets. We do this at the end of the Hajj, which is the journey to Mecca, to the Kaaba, the “House of God,” located in current-day Saudi Arabia. Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a mandatory religious duty on all adult Muslims who have the health and the finances to carry out at least once in their lifetime. According to Islam, the graves of Ishmael, and his mother, Hajar, lie covered underneath a spot called the “Hijr,” or “Hateem,” right next to the Kaaba.
Eid u-Adha is a celebration of the last day of the Hajj, but it’s also observed throughout the Muslim-populated world. Muslims in the Susquehanna Valley recently celebrated Eid ul-Adha at the end of June. The day begins with prayer, and Muslims eat a meal that usually includes lamb to remember the offering given to Abraham by the angel. Other meat can also be eaten such as goat, camel, beef, etc., but lamb is the most common. As with all Islamic holidays and rituals, Eid al-Adha follows the lunar calendar.”