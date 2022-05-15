Communion, the commemoration of the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, is the most widely observed tradition and sacrament of the Christian church. Presiding over, blessing and offering the bread — a symbol of Christ’s body broken for us, and the cup — a symbol of God’s grace poured out for us, is a gift in itself. It is in this act, I believe, that the love of God is shared so beautifully and freely for all. After all, it’s God’s table not mine: I get to be the servant at the table.
Communion has always been very spiritual and emotionally powerful for me. Recently while sharing the communion elements with a young man in our congregation, I felt an overwhelming sense of God’s presence. The young man, who is autistic, is in his late 20’s. He has the most beautiful soul and is such a hard worker. He loves coming to church. His sister will tell you he’s one of the reasons they are back in church every Sunday.
Recently, he came forward to receive the elements and as I placed the bread in the palm of his hand, I said to him, “Remember this, every time you taste this bread, please remember that God loves you.” He looked me in the eye and said, “God loves you, Pastor Tim.”
In that moment, in that split second, I was transformed. The bread and juice came to life in a way that I can’t share in words. I was giving, yet I received the most glorious reminder that communion is given in love for all of us.
Some years ago, a friend and mentor shared a story of offering communion to everyone who came to the table at her newly appointed church. It was her first Sunday there and, apparently, no one had told her who was “welcome” at the table to receive communion and who was not, because she had given it to everyone. The next morning, when she arrived at the Church offices, a tall, older gentleman was awaiting her arrival. He asked to speak with her and she invited him in to her office. Once they were seated, he told her that he understood she was new. However, he could not believe that someone hadn’t taken her aside to tell her who the sinners were in that church. In other words, those who should and those who should not — in his opinion — receive communion.
He went on to explain to her that this person was divorced and that person drank liquor and that other person smoked and might be having an affair, and that woman, she’s a single mother and she could be dating a woman now. Certainly, he continued, none of them should receive communion. She should know there were more sinners there and she should not have given everyone communion.
My friend and mentor responded, “So, we don’t celebrate communion at all here?”
If those we deem unworthy, if those we judge as sinners, shouldn’t get communion, then Jesus hadn’t, apparently, gotten the word either. With him sat Thomas, who would doubt the resurrection; Peter, who was to deny him three times; and Judas, who would betray him and turn him over to the authorities. Without hesitation, Jesus gave them the bread and wine, and after giving thanks to God, said to them, take and eat and every time you do this, do this in remembrance of me. He served them all, including all the sinners. Oh, Jesus, why?
Too often, I’m afraid we get caught up in the who receives/who’s in/who’s out/who’s worthy/who is not, in the judging of who deserves and who does not, that we forget the lesson and meaning behind what is being offered through the bread and cup. We put parameters around what Jesus offered for all and miss the point that this is the greatest sign and symbol of God’s grace and love poured out for each of us. And, does not everyone need to know about the love and life given for them?
Please consider the words of the autistic young man, “God loves you.” Is that not the message we should all be sharing? Is that not the message the meal symbolizes? It is God’s love, freely given for all, right?
Jesus did not deny anyone at that final meal. Let us be like Jesus, and make sure we welcome everyone to the table.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org